Sentence cut in case of violent barroom stabbing

Scene of murder in George Town on 5 May 2023

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Court of Appeal has knocked three years off a 13-year prison sentence handed to Jonathan Alexander Woodhouse (30) for intentionally wounding a man during a violent fight at the Carib Café in George Town in May 2023. The higher court agreed with his legal team that the sentence passed by the Grand Court trial judge was excessive.

The fight also involved Shaun Antonio Jackson, Woodhouse’s co-defendant, as well as Randy Robinson (37), who was stabbed and killed during the violent brawl. The jury found Woodhouse not guilty of killing Robinson but convicted Jackson of his murder.

Woodhouse, Jackson and a third man, Matthew Glasgow, were tried in December 2023. Glasgow was acquitted of all charges, but the jury found that Woodhouse stabbed a second victim twice in the arm with a large bladed weapon, which CCTV footage showed he had retrieved from his car after an encounter with that victim and his wife on the street before they entered the nightspot.

During the fight, the victim had sustained a 4-inch wound to his right forearm and a 5.5-inch injury to his left bicep, leaving him with a loss of strength, continuing pain and permanent scars to both arms.

The court found that Jackson and Woodhouse had provoked the fight. This and a number of other aggravating factors were reflected in the sentence. However, the appeal court found that the judge’s starting point when she began her sentencing calculation was too high.

“We do not underestimate the seriousness of the injuries inflicted on the victim in this case and the effect which the incident has had on him,” the appeal court said. However, the senior justices found that the harm from the injuries could not be considered “significantly above the level of harm which is the norm for these offences”.

The appeal court found that the judge, Justice Marlene Carter, had erred in principle, as the offence “properly falls within category 2 of the guidelines, which has a starting point of 6 years’ imprisonment”.

As a result, they recalculated the sentence, shaving off three years and setting Woodhouse up for a potential first parole hearing within the next five years.

Woodhouse was represented by Jonathon Hughes from Samson Law, who instructed UK-based Philip Rule KC. Martin Mulgrew appeared for the crown.