Road safety campaign begins with fatality

(CNS): A few hours before yet another fatality on the roads of Grand Cayman, the RCIPS Traffic and Roads Policing Unit announced the launch next week of phase two of its latest road safety campaign. But, in an inauspicious start to the campaign, around midnight on Friday night, police officers and emergency services were on the scene of a serious collision on West Bay Road, in which a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed.

Operation Clyro, which aims to promote road safety through enforcement, in line with the National Road Safety Strategy of “Safe Roads, Safe Cayman: The Road to Zero”, is scheduled to run from Monday, 15 September, to Monday, 29 September.

The RCIPS said in a release that the ultimate goal of this road safety initiative is to ensure safer roads for all road users in the Cayman Islands. The release said that the police rely heavily on the cooperation and support of the public to ensure that Operation Clyro is a success and that the message transcends beyond the allotted time of the operation to the overall driving behaviour of motorists.

“Let us all do our part in ‘Making the Cayman Islands Safer’,” the RCIPS said.

The operation aims to discourage poor driving behaviour by increasing enforcement in key areas of concern: speeding, driving under the influence and distracted/inconsiderate driving, police said.

During this phase of the operation, the RCIPS will also be collaborating with the Department of Vehicle and Driver’s Licensing (DVDL) to target those persons who are operating on our roadways with vehicles that do not have current registration and insurance documents.

“Having your vehicle documents current and up-to-date is very important,” says Inspector Andrey Tahal, Head of the Traffic and Roads Policing Management Unit. “Not only does it protect you as the driver of the vehicle, but also any other persons on our roadway if a motor vehicle collision takes place. As it stands, we are averaging more than 60 collisions per week in the Cayman Islands.”

Anyone driving with documents that may be out of date is encouraged to present themselves to DVDL and rectify that issue as soon as possible to avoid prosecution.