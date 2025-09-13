Road safety campaign begins with fatality
(CNS): A few hours before yet another fatality on the roads of Grand Cayman, the RCIPS Traffic and Roads Policing Unit announced the launch next week of phase two of its latest road safety campaign. But, in an inauspicious start to the campaign, around midnight on Friday night, police officers and emergency services were on the scene of a serious collision on West Bay Road, in which a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed.
Operation Clyro, which aims to promote road safety through enforcement, in line with the National Road Safety Strategy of “Safe Roads, Safe Cayman: The Road to Zero”, is scheduled to run from Monday, 15 September, to Monday, 29 September.
The RCIPS said in a release that the ultimate goal of this road safety initiative is to ensure safer roads for all road users in the Cayman Islands. The release said that the police rely heavily on the cooperation and support of the public to ensure that Operation Clyro is a success and that the message transcends beyond the allotted time of the operation to the overall driving behaviour of motorists.
“Let us all do our part in ‘Making the Cayman Islands Safer’,” the RCIPS said.
The operation aims to discourage poor driving behaviour by increasing enforcement in key areas of concern: speeding, driving under the influence and distracted/inconsiderate driving, police said.
During this phase of the operation, the RCIPS will also be collaborating with the Department of Vehicle and Driver’s Licensing (DVDL) to target those persons who are operating on our roadways with vehicles that do not have current registration and insurance documents.
“Having your vehicle documents current and up-to-date is very important,” says Inspector Andrey Tahal, Head of the Traffic and Roads Policing Management Unit. “Not only does it protect you as the driver of the vehicle, but also any other persons on our roadway if a motor vehicle collision takes place. As it stands, we are averaging more than 60 collisions per week in the Cayman Islands.”
Anyone driving with documents that may be out of date is encouraged to present themselves to DVDL and rectify that issue as soon as possible to avoid prosecution.
Category: Local News
I wonder if they were crossing at the actual crossing- every single time I drive past palm heights there are staff crossing the road (and not at the crosswalk) with carts and flowers and random things. Do they even have planning permission for their trash to be across the road? Many things there are off- where is the fire lane? Why would planning allow so many staff to cross over a busy road so many times a day? Negligence!
Clyro? As in Biffy? Or the town in Wales? Is it an acronym?
I’m all in for any “operations” the RCIPS have ongoing. I guess it is no longer legal for the police to walk through a bar at closing time and hang around as they used to do two decades ago.
I am guessing the business owners rallied to stop that life-saving process. I would be well in favor of returning to such policies: Walk through the bars now and then; be friendly but observant. Make sure everybody gets off the bar property after closing. Question those who have obviously had too much to drink. I can remember an officer or two telling the person if they got in their car, they’d be arrested, but if they found another way home, they could walk.
What is wrong with that?
Alcohol…..and I like it but NEVER drive with it…..is a major, major problem. But there is not and never has been in Cayman the sort of serious attack on drunk driving that went on donkey years ago in Britain which has made so many people there scared shitless to drive while drunk. And before all you anti English posters out there jump on this and point out England is a crap place with loads of problems, don’t bother. I know it is. But drunk driving there is light years better controlled than it is here where we don’t even do anything about a Member of Parliament who runs into a friggen excavator staring him in his face in the middle of the road.
So what happened to pedestrian islands in the middle (3rd lane) gives a safety zone to pedestrians
make roads narrower people will naturally slow down (width restrictions work) The uk set them at 2m most vechles will fit but they will go a lot slower. We have a high way running in parallel.
Im sorry but campaigns wont work. This is an daily nightmare. You only need to look on instagram to see multiple collisions and fender benders. For an island with as small a population as we have this is unacceptable. Harsher measures need to be taken. Some might be controversial but if it saves lives who cares.
1. Every new person to island should have to take a driving test. Driving standards vary greatly across the globe with many being awful. This might limit the number of new license being given to drivers with substandard driving abilities.
2.Any person here on a work-permit who is involved in reckless driving (no license, no insurance, driving under the influence etc.) should immediately have their work permit revoked and be sent home. Second chances aren’t working or helping anyone. It will send a clear message that we mean business.
3. Police officers should be out in force between 2-4 on a Sunday (when brunches on 7-mile end) and on Fridays between 12-2 (when bars close). Too many people behind the wheel that shouldn’t be.
4. Harsher punishments for people with right to remain/Caymanians. Obviously we cant send our own people away so we need another way to prevent this. Longer jail sentences and harsher fines. The jail term for someone taking the life of another on the road is insulting to the victims and their families.
The police can do all the campaigns they want but the above is the only thing that will fix this problem.
Palm Heights security cameras would have caught this. Apparently the truck was speeding and ignored the flashing amber lights as the employee crossed the street with a service cart.
The debris field I saw this morning was massive. I couldn’t imagine the speed the truck was going.