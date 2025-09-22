Quarry needs EIA re concerns over oldest local protected area

Meagre Bay Pond, a protected area

(CNS): A planning application for a new quarry close to the Meagre Bay Pond in Bodden Town will need an environmental impact assessment because of concerns that quarrying in that area is negatively impacting one of the oldest protected areas in Grand Cayman, the National Conservation Council has confirmed.

Existing quarries in the same area are now known to be “a severe threat to the biodiversity in Meagre Bay Pond”, and approving another quarry there without a full understanding of what is happening would be “folly”, Department of Environment Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie has said.

At an NCC meeting on Wednesday, she explained the background to the application to the new members. She said the DoE had concluded that an EIA needs to be conducted to better understand how the complex hydrological systems in the area are impacting the declining biodiversity and bird populations around the pond.

Ebanks-Petrie said that while they had “a reasonable idea” about what is going on, a more scientific and focused study is needed to help find ways to mitigate the existing situation, if that is even possible, before potentially making things worse.

The screening opinion for the proposed quarry on Block 43A Parcels 419 and 422 was conducted over two years ago, but the applicants, Barrington Bennett and Luz Amelia Martinez de Wood, opted not to engage in an EIA process at that time. However, they have now approached the DoE to say that they would like to do so now.

The DoE recently reviewed the screening opinion and, since nothing has changed, the decision needed to be ratified by the NCC to enable the board that will oversee the EIA to be established.

Concerns about this latest quarry, which would be along the northwest boundary of the pond, are compounded by the existing quarries, which are causing significant damage to this protected area. The proposed site of the quarry covers 35.55 acres and is predominantly covered by seasonally flooded mangrove wetlands. It is also contiguous with the Central Mangrove Wetland, forming part of its southern extent.

The DoE said in its screening opinion that the decrease in the once huge number of birds is likely due to the fact that the pond can no longer drain as it should because of the network of quarries nearby. Experts suspect that the quarrying prevents the movement of water north through the Central Mangrove Wetland when the water level is high in Meagre Bay Pond.

Water overflow from the quarries into the pond prevents the seasonal drying out of the Meagre Bay Pond area, which means the birds no longer have easy access to the fish that accumulate in the pools as they dry out.

“The overall effect is that Meagre Bay Pond is wetter, not becoming seasonally dry, potentially expanding as the surrounding mangrove buffer drowns from a higher water level, and potentially becoming more saline from the influx of brackish water,” the screening opinion notes.

The water in the quarries is brackish, but Meagre Bay Pond is typically almost freshwater because the main source is rainfall. But when the brackish water from the quarries overflows into Meagre Bay Pond and then evaporates, it can concentrate the salt and increase the salinity in the pond. The experts said this is having a knock-on impact on the white mangroves, which are becoming salt-stressed, a situation that will get worse without “adequate environmental controls”.

This all adds to the need for an EIA. In a long and detailed report, the DoE team made it clear that there are numerous impacts that need to be fully understood before yet another quarry is approved.