PPM says Myles creating immigration reform anxiety

(CNS): The opposition is accusing Michael Myles, the minister responsible for labour, of fueling anxiety because of “proposed sweeping measures” to the immigration regime, which are causing uncertainty because no clear policy, legislation or statement about the details of the anticipated changes have been published by the Cayman Islands Government.

The PPM is also implying that Cabinet is divided, claiming that comments about the changes made by Premier André Ebanks differ from those made by Myles.

In a press release this week, the opposition said there was “a growing divergence in tone and approach” within the CIG about the proposed as yet unseen plans.

“While Premier André Ebanks has emphasised a measured and pragmatic path forward, Minister Michael Myles has proposed sweeping measures — such as very long waits for Caymanian status and rigid work permit rules — that have caused anxiety among businesses and the broader community,” the release said.

“This divergence highlights the urgent need for coherent policy, clear guidance, and transparent communication. Immigration reform is too important to become a source of division or uncertainty.”

The PPM leadership called on government to “lead with facts, not fear, and avoid rhetoric that creates an ‘us versus them’ divide between Caymanians and expatriates”.

On a recent Radio Cayman appearance, Deputy Opposition Leader Kenneth Bryan (GTC) said that the tone between the premier and minister was very different. Myles was meeting criticisms of some of his policy proposals, such as extending the wait for status to more than two decades, by telling people they can always leave if they don’t like the changes.

In contrast, the premier has implied that the government will be taking a slower, more measured approach to the changes.

“We call on the Government to urgently publish a statement clearly outlining the Cabinet’s position regarding proposed changes to the current immigration and work permit legislation,” the PPM stated. “The present uncertainty and speculation are hugely damaging to Cayman’s future prosperity and social stability.”

However, some of the proposed changes have proved to be popular, and the PPM, which is still widely blamed for the shortcomings of the current regime and the challenges it has created, fell short of full-throated criticisms of the overall principle of reform. Rather, the opposition said it commended the new government’s commitment to prioritising Caymanians in employment and reinforcing the integrity of the immigration and residency framework.

“These objectives closely align with our own commitment to equipping Caymanians with the skills, training, and pathways necessary to thrive in today’s economy,” the release stated. “The PPM supports a clear and balanced approach: strengthening immigration and residency rules to protect Caymanian opportunities while simultaneously addressing broader priorities such as fair wages, workforce development, and phased, sustainable implementation.”

The party added that “strong enforcement must go hand-in-hand with practical solutions so that employers can fill genuine gaps and Caymanians can build lasting careers”.



