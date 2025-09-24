Police net suspect with full-scale operation

RCIPS H145 Helicopter

(CNS) The deployment of the police chopper, the K-9 Unit and the and Firearms Response Unit resulted in the apprehension of a violent offender who was becoming an escalating danger to the public, the RCIPS said. The 35-year-old man from East End who is now in custody is suspected of violent crimes, as well as threats to kill and causing serious harm. He was spotted by officers on Sunday night driving a blue Honda Fit in Prospect, but he refused to stop.

Because of his violent history, the police began a coordinated effort to bring him in, using various available units. When the police gave chase, the man abandoned his car and fled into nearby bushes, where officers from the FRU and the K-9 team, with support from the Air Operations Unit, all searched until he was found.

The vehicle the man was driving has been seized as evidence, and the main remains in detention as the investigations into his alleged crimes continue.