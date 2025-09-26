Police issue alert for man missing for 5 days

Jeffrey Diaz Hernandez

(CNS): Police are appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of Jeffrey Diaz Hernandez (21), who has been missing since Monday and was last seen at his address in Prospect Drive at around 8:45 that evening. He was reported missing on Wednesday, and police said they are concerned for his welfare. He was last seen wearing long baggy green pants, with no shirt or shoes. He was not wearing a watch or any other jewellery, and has no piercings or tattoos.

Hernandez is of Hispanic background, and is about 5’6″, of slim build with light brown complexion. He has low cut, straight black hair and dark brown eyes.

Officers are encouraging him to attend the nearest police station as soon as possible to verify his safety. And anyone who has seen Hernandez, or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911, or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.