Police budget increased by $1.22M but over $5M withdrawn

(CNS) UPDATED: The police will be getting an additional CI$1.22 million for this year’s budget, according to a recently published summary of a Cabinet meeting held on 22 August. But an RCIPS spokesperson told CNS that more than $5.7M they were expecting has not been received. The new funding, which has been reallocated from the financial services ministry’s original budget for this year of $12.6 million, will be spent on addressing critical staffing shortages across the service and on relocating the George Town Police Station to the Flow building, which is currently in the early stages.

According to the brief details revealed in the very limited summary from the Cabinet meeting, this money has been allocated across three different areas of the police budget. An additional $887,395 has been allocated to the main Crime Prevention and Protection Services, $190,337 to Crime Investigation and Criminal Justice Services, and the budget for Policy Advice, Administrative and Support Services has been increased to $143,803.

However, the police told CNS that they have not received most of the $7.7 million that Cabinet voted to give the RCIPS just before the election.

“There was an increase of $1.9 million, given for salary equalisation across mid-level and lower ranks in the service, but the additional $5.771 million, which was proposed to facilitate growing the organisation, was never realised, and that is partly due to the current financial situation,” a spokesperson stated

Since this $1.22 million add-on to the police budget has been taken from the Ministry of Financial Services’ main budget allocation for the functioning, management, and protection of the financial sector, it won’t impact the overall budget for 2025. However, the financial secretary confirmed yesterday that the police are exempt from the current hiring freeze and, as a result, may need additional funds.

In May, Police Commissioner Kurt Walton said the RCIPS is losing officers as fast as it is recruiting them, and that to properly police the Cayman Islands, he needs another 75 officers. He said that poor pay across the service was driving some of his best staff away, and the police were struggling to meet the demands across all areas, from traffic to specialist operations.

Gloria McField-Nixon, the chief officer of the Portfolio of the Civil Service, recently echoed the commissioner’s sentiments in parliament, as she pointed to the pressing need to recruit many more officers.

It appears likely that there will be a major increase in the RCIPS budget for 2026, even though the new government is facing a financial crunch and is aiming to avoid a revised forecast deficit this year of anywhere between $27M and $60M.

However, the overall police budget for 2025 is now more than $62 million, and the police commissioner has already stated that he needs additional funds to deal with a growing population and rising crime rates.