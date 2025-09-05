Police arrested men suspected of multiple crimes

(CNS): Two George Town men, aged 44 and 46, were arrested on Wednesday for a catalogue of crimes after police raided a home in Windsor Park around noon. The bust was based on a search warrant that indicated that an assault had taken place there involving a gun. Both men were arrested in connection with that assault. During the search, the police did not seize any firearms but found various stolen items and drugs.

Officers who conducted a search of the premises found fishing items, speakers, and a large quantity of fish, which police said had been taken during the burglary of a business in Bodden Town that had been reported on 3 September.

The police also recovered a quantity of jewellery that the men had attempted to dispose of. The items are believed to have been stolen during a recent robbery, and efforts are currently underway to identify them. Police also seized an undisclosed quantity of ganja and drug paraphernalia, along with a quantity of cash.

“As we have previously mentioned, small groups or individuals are often involved in multiple types of different crime, and certainly multiple crimes of the same type,” said Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown. “This is why prosecuting someone for a single incident can have an impact on other investigations, and possibly prevent other types of incidents from occurring.”