POF: ‘Future Screams for Reef Safe Sunscreen’

POF campaigns for reef-safe sunscreen

(CNS): Protect Our Future, a local youth environmental advocacy group, is amplifying its campaign this year for the Cayman Islands Government to ban sunscreen that can harm coral reefs. Sunscreen use is very common in local waters, and the harmful chemicals are threatening marine biodiversity and coral survival. However, despite growing global awareness of the issue, there are no laws requiring the use of reef-safe sunscreen.

In a press release about the campaign, the young activists said that since the new government has publicly committed to stronger environmental protection, there is now an opportunity to enact real legislative change.

“With renewed effort this year, POF is petitioning for reef-safe sunscreen legislation. We urge our leaders to go beyond encouragement and implement a clear, enforceable ban on harmful sunscreen chemicals,” POF said.

“This campaign is critical. Scientific studies have shown that sunscreen chemicals like oxybenzone can damage and bleach coral, even in extremely small amounts. Additionally, research has revealed that just 63 micrograms per litre of oxybenzone is enough to begin harming coral reefs. That is the same ratio as one drop in an Olympic-sized swimming pool”

Just a layer of sunscreen on your face or arm before a swim is enough to damage and bleach the same coral reef you may be swimming over. These chemicals don’t vanish. Whether in the ocean or not, all water is deposited into our sea. In popular swimming areas, like Rum Point or Seven Mile Beach, over time, the build-up is devastating.

Given the importance of the reefs to Cayman’s environment, economy and way of life and as one of the wealthiest territories in the Caribbean, POF said the country has no excuse for being so behind on enacting protective legislation, as has been passed in places such as Aruba, Bonaire, Mexico and Key West.

POF is urging legislators to pass a law banning the sale of sunscreen containing reef-harming chemicals like oxybenzone, octinoxate and octocrylene, and mandate only mineral-based sunscreens with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, which are safer, and to roll out an education campaign for visitors and residents.

The group is calling for a legislative model similar to Hawaii’s, which includes strict enforcement and accountability measures. This would include a $1,000 fine for first-time offenders found importing or using non-reef-safe sunscreen in Cayman waters, and a $2,000 fine for repeat offenders, which would apply to both residents and tourists.

As the young activists wait for the government to act, they are urging the public to embrace the use of sunscreen with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide sunscreen and avoid those that contain oxybenzone, octinoxate, and other harmful chemicals. Or even better, use Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF) clothing, such as rash guards and hats, to reduce sunscreen needs

POF member Elise Shelley (14) said, “Sustainability transcends far beyond just coral. It’s about building a future where every choice we make reflects care for our planet and our people.”