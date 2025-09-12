POF: ‘Future Screams for Reef Safe Sunscreen’
(CNS): Protect Our Future, a local youth environmental advocacy group, is amplifying its campaign this year for the Cayman Islands Government to ban sunscreen that can harm coral reefs. Sunscreen use is very common in local waters, and the harmful chemicals are threatening marine biodiversity and coral survival. However, despite growing global awareness of the issue, there are no laws requiring the use of reef-safe sunscreen.
In a press release about the campaign, the young activists said that since the new government has publicly committed to stronger environmental protection, there is now an opportunity to enact real legislative change.
“With renewed effort this year, POF is petitioning for reef-safe sunscreen legislation. We urge our leaders to go beyond encouragement and implement a clear, enforceable ban on harmful sunscreen chemicals,” POF said.
“This campaign is critical. Scientific studies have shown that sunscreen chemicals like oxybenzone can damage and bleach coral, even in extremely small amounts. Additionally, research has revealed that just 63 micrograms per litre of oxybenzone is enough to begin harming coral reefs. That is the same ratio as one drop in an Olympic-sized swimming pool”
Just a layer of sunscreen on your face or arm before a swim is enough to damage and bleach the same coral reef you may be swimming over. These chemicals don’t vanish. Whether in the ocean or not, all water is deposited into our sea. In popular swimming areas, like Rum Point or Seven Mile Beach, over time, the build-up is devastating.
Given the importance of the reefs to Cayman’s environment, economy and way of life and as one of the wealthiest territories in the Caribbean, POF said the country has no excuse for being so behind on enacting protective legislation, as has been passed in places such as Aruba, Bonaire, Mexico and Key West.
POF is urging legislators to pass a law banning the sale of sunscreen containing reef-harming chemicals like oxybenzone, octinoxate and octocrylene, and mandate only mineral-based sunscreens with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, which are safer, and to roll out an education campaign for visitors and residents.
The group is calling for a legislative model similar to Hawaii’s, which includes strict enforcement and accountability measures. This would include a $1,000 fine for first-time offenders found importing or using non-reef-safe sunscreen in Cayman waters, and a $2,000 fine for repeat offenders, which would apply to both residents and tourists.
As the young activists wait for the government to act, they are urging the public to embrace the use of sunscreen with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide sunscreen and avoid those that contain oxybenzone, octinoxate, and other harmful chemicals. Or even better, use Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF) clothing, such as rash guards and hats, to reduce sunscreen needs
POF member Elise Shelley (14) said, “Sustainability transcends far beyond just coral. It’s about building a future where every choice we make reflects care for our planet and our people.”
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Marine Environment, Science & Nature
its odd how incidences of skin cancer rose once sunscreen became a thing. Anyhow, wear a mask and get your 5th booster team, it definitely stops transmission. FFS
Many UK teachers in Cayman love to push their environmental agenda on these high school students who are only too eager to please their teacher. They are given a load of information that is extremely one-sided and encouraged to go out and protest and write letters to government. By telling them what a wonderful opportunity it is and change to gain community service hours, etc. With POF they will be able to show their ‘leadership’ experience on the CV and college applications.
I questioned a young person I know about why they spent their final 2 school years working on Protect Our Future (POF) when he aspired to be Civil Engineer and work for a large engineering firm. He revealed that his teacher pushed him to join, and he felt pressured into it. Parents beware!
A healthy balance needs to be struck when it comes to environmental protection. Most people love nature and don’t actively seek to damage it. To continue on from what you said I too am concerned with the doom rhetoric that comes from many teachers and climate activists. They teach our children that the world is dying and if they don’t act they will have no future. This is not a healthy way to foster environmentalism. Many of the climate emissions come from larger countries like China and India who don’t give a jot about reducing their CO2. Cayman isn’t free of emissions, however, our impact on the planet is minimal compared to other countries and until the main culprits of green house gas emissions take responsibility very little can be done. Green energy like solar is a fantastic idea but the technology has a way to go especially where energy storage is concerned. I’d encourage young kids to still be mindful. Recycle, do beach clean ups, switch the lights/fans off when you leave a room, car pool with your friends etc.
The fearmongering pushed by the likes of Greta Thunberg, ‘Extinction Rebellion’ and ‘Just Stop Oil’ is not helping. If anything it is pushing people away from conservation and causing an increase in anxiety and depression particularly in young people. I feel a more measured and calm approach is needed.
The impact of sunscreen worn by people in Cayman on the reefs is literally a drop in the ocean … also banning sale in Cayman won’t matter as people bring many things from outside of Cayman into Cayman (reminder – 80,000 people live here (most of whom don’t wear sunscreen at all I would venture) and 1,000,000 people visit annually from elsewhere)). I get the morality of it, and I use reef-safe sunscreens, but if you look at their website there is an economic cost to their proposals writ large that will impact the poor (hazarding a guess about the economic background of the members of this group, particularly the ones who are students ). Lovely to be an activist without having to make any economic or lifestyle sacrifice … It will look good on university applications, though.
Well said. Many sunscreens these days have already removed nasty chemicals like oxybenzone and octinoxate. I feel their energy would be better spent advocating for the clean up of the dump (which leeches chemicals into the north sound) or better regulation for cesspits and sewage storage which also seeps into the sea via ground water. Both of these are significantly more harmful to coral reefs than sunblock.
Take on the dump? Why then some of their parents would lose their jobs, they would have to reconsider what school to attend so as to be nowhere near that hazard, and, with sufficient publicity, tourism would decline and property values would go down across 7MB and the island (hey, that gives me an idea on how to reduce the cost of housing and congestion on 7MB… anyone have the number for the NY Times Travel editor?)