PlanCayman tribunal process lacks transparency

(CNS) UPDATED: A tribunal established to consult with stakeholders on the draft Cayman Islands Development Plan, released to the public last year, is now preparing to meet with parties over a revised proposal, CNS has learned. But despite the importance of this national plan, almost nothing has been published about the new document or the board. We have, however, now found the members after tracking the government gazettes, but with no help from officials.

CNS has submitted a number of questions on this matter, but we have not yet received a response about this new tribunal and who the members plan to meet with. However, we did finally find the list of tribunal members published in the 21 July gazette, which indicated that the appointments had been made by Cabinet on 2 July.

The membership includes Sherri Bodden-Cowan as Chair, Cindy O’Hara as Deputy Chair, and Andrew Gibb, Arden Parsons and Gurwin Tomlinson as members, with the secretary being a planning department staff member.

But there are no official members from the sustainability ministry, the Department of Environment, the National Conservation Council or the National Energy Council.

The public consultation process for the draft plan began last year, but members of the public and conservationists found the document to be vague, lacking important specifics and focused largely on perpetuating development and construction.

The next stage in the process is supposed to involve this new “appeals” tribunal on the revised draft development plan, but it is not clear if this is going to be reserved for stakeholders only or whether the broader public will also be involved.

Sustainable Cayman, a local environmental advocacy group, has raised a number of concerns about the tribunal, which its members are expecting to meet with in the near future.

In a letter to the tribunal that has been copied to the media, the local conservationists said that before these hearings begin, there are several governance and transparency concerns that are “essential to ensuring fairness and public confidence in this process”.

Sustainable said the members of the tribunal, whose names have now come to light as noted above, should be required to disclose all property and development interests in a manner consistent with the Standards in Public Life Act.

“These declarations should be fully accessible to the public, without the current restricted system, to ensure trust in the independence of the Tribunal,” Sustainable said in a letter to the planning department, as they also asked for full recordings of tribunal proceedings, with professional transcription.

“Minutes alone are insufficient, and experience has shown that they may not always provide a complete or accurate record. Transcripts should be made available with appropriate redactions where necessary,” Sustainable wrote. “If Tribunal decisions are to be treated as precedent, then all decisions should be published and accessible to the public. This would provide clarity, ensure consistency in decision-making, and allow affected parties to understand the basis for outcomes.”

Mechanisms should also be in place to ensure members with relevant conflicts recuse themselves, the advocacy group stated, adding that public access to declarations and voting records is essential to uphold accountability.

“In our view, the integrity of the Tribunal process depends upon these measures being in place,” Sustainable said, as the group sought reassurance from the planning department that this will be an open and transparent process, given the broad concerns about the negative impact of development in the Cayman Islands and the evident lack of genuine sustainability measures in the draft plan.

However, Sustainable told CNS this week that they have not heard back from the planning department and have had no reassurances that any of the measures they think are important to a fair process will be in place.

In 2024, the local conservationists submitted a comprehensive paper in response to the draft planning statement in which they noted that before the development plan is finalised, the government should contract an independent party to conduct a strategic environmental assessment to truly understand the long-term impact of this intended policy document and ensure Cayman gets “the plan right the first time”.

They also noted the desperate need for a comprehensive population analysis, since the draft plan relies on population figures from the Economics and Statistics Office, which has conflicting predictions that it will rise to 500,000 over the next two decades and that it will reach just 250,000 over the next 50 years.

Neither prediction is backed by independent, data-driven analysis. “Population growth in the Cayman Islands is mainly influenced by government policy, not birth rates, which are currently at 1.1. With Caymanians now a minority — 46.5% vs. 53.5% — sustainable growth management is crucial to maintain a balanced population ratio,” the activists said.

One of their major concerns about the draft plan is the ambiguity relating to zoning and exactly what type of development will be permitted in the new zones. While the plan acknowledges the need for balanced development and the protection of natural resources, details of policies are lacking. The draft document focuses heavily on economic growth, overlooking the needs of the broader population, particularly those outside the high-net-worth segment.

The activists said that once it is finalised, the new development plan should emphasise inclusive growth by incorporating policies that ensure affordable housing, access to public services, and community facilities. The danger of the plan conflicting with other policies is also of particular concern, given that the proposal doesn’t mention the Climate Change Policy or the National Energy Policy.