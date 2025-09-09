Passengers at ORIA no longer have to remove laptops

New baggage scanner at ORIA

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA), with support from the infrastructure ministry, has deployed the first of three state-of-the-art baggage scanning machines at Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA). Officials described this as a major milestone in strengthening airport security and efficiency, as it means that passengers no longer have to remove laptops from bags, thereby speeding up the process.

In collaboration with the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA), all CIAA security personnel and partner agencies are undergoing comprehensive hands-on training to operate the advanced scanners, according to a press release from the ministry. The remaining two scanners are expected to be fully operational at ORIA by the end of October.

“This cutting-edge technology streamlines the screening process by eliminating the need for passengers to remove laptops and other items from their bags, significantly reducing wait times and delivering a smoother travel experience,” the release said.

CIAA Chief Executive Officer Albert Anderson said the successful rollout of this first scanner represents a major milestone for the authority in modernisation and improving the passenger experience. “This new technology not only enhances operational efficiency but also aligns with our commitment to safety, security, and world-class service,” he said.

Infrastructure Minister Jay Ebanks, who has responsibility for the airport, said, “This is a significant leap forward in improving our airport’s efficiency and enhancing the overall passenger experience. While this marks an important first step toward creating a more passenger-friendly environment, there is still a great deal of progress ahead.”

Chief Officer Eric Bush said, “We want every traveller, both local and international, to have the best possible experience at our airports. By making these enhancements, we’re not only streamlining the security process but also ensuring that Caymanian hospitality is matched by state-of-the-art technology.”