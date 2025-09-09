Passengers at ORIA no longer have to remove laptops
(CNS): The Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA), with support from the infrastructure ministry, has deployed the first of three state-of-the-art baggage scanning machines at Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA). Officials described this as a major milestone in strengthening airport security and efficiency, as it means that passengers no longer have to remove laptops from bags, thereby speeding up the process.
In collaboration with the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA), all CIAA security personnel and partner agencies are undergoing comprehensive hands-on training to operate the advanced scanners, according to a press release from the ministry. The remaining two scanners are expected to be fully operational at ORIA by the end of October.
“This cutting-edge technology streamlines the screening process by eliminating the need for passengers to remove laptops and other items from their bags, significantly reducing wait times and delivering a smoother travel experience,” the release said.
CIAA Chief Executive Officer Albert Anderson said the successful rollout of this first scanner represents a major milestone for the authority in modernisation and improving the passenger experience. “This new technology not only enhances operational efficiency but also aligns with our commitment to safety, security, and world-class service,” he said.
Infrastructure Minister Jay Ebanks, who has responsibility for the airport, said, “This is a significant leap forward in improving our airport’s efficiency and enhancing the overall passenger experience. While this marks an important first step toward creating a more passenger-friendly environment, there is still a great deal of progress ahead.”
Chief Officer Eric Bush said, “We want every traveller, both local and international, to have the best possible experience at our airports. By making these enhancements, we’re not only streamlining the security process but also ensuring that Caymanian hospitality is matched by state-of-the-art technology.”
However, the passenger information page, What To Expect At Passenger Screening, on the CIAA webpage has not been updated, and still tells passengers to “Remove laptops and other large electrical equipment from your bag” at the screening checkpoint.
Hopefully, this will be updated or clarified soon.
Category: Local News, Travel
At times lately, the security lines have grown to winding twisting cattle pens extending into the staircases of the departures/arrivals area. We’ve never seen this level of mismanagement. It seems we need some signage to get the American first time flyers some kind of clue when it comes to liquids and gels.
Is it still necessary to remove shoes? It’s a tremendous waste of time.
“enhancing the overall passenger experience”…what about the equipment operators?
What kind of training the operators of 920CT have received.
3.6 Radiation Safety
• This equipment produces ionizing radiation. Do not insert any part of the body into the entrance and exit ports. X-ray hazard may cause radiation sickness, eye damage, cancer, or death
• The following safety considerations apply when working on the 920CT:
•Persons operating the Rapiscan 920CT must receive training and be familiar with all aspects of its operation. To ensure safety, read each section of this chapter carefully before using the system. This X- ray equipment does not pose any danger when properly used.
•All Operators must understand the radiation safety requirements and special warnings for X-ray operation of the 920CT.
• The design of the 920CT does not compel the Operator to take necessary precautions; nor does it prevent the possibility of improper use (authorized or unauthorized persons carelessly, unwisely, or unknowingly exposing themselves or others to radiation).
https://www.cliffsnotes.com/study-notes/17050474
920 CT
• Radiation leakage from the machine’s surfaces is well below regulatory limits, with emissions measured at less than 1 micro-sievert per hour (μSv/hr) at 10 cm. WHO IS MONITORING THE EMISSIONS?
• The machine is designed with shielding to prevent any significant radiation exposure to passengers or staff. HOW LONG TERM INSIGNIFICANT RADIATION EXPOSURE AFFECTS STAFF?
• In general, the radiation dose from airport screening equipment is extremely low, and the risk of adverse health effects like cancer is considered very small. THE RISK IS SMALL, yet IT still EXISTS.
With so many cancer cases on such a small island there is still NO RADIATION PROTECTION ACT.
CNS do you know if any regulatory agency monitors the facilities that use radioactive materials in their business? Hospitals, veterinarians, dentists, pharmacies, imaging centers, airports, ports, waste treatment services, customs and border protection service etc.
Does CIG employ even one radiation Inspector? Is staff who operate baggage scanners made aware of the radiation risks through mandatory training on safety, equipment, and regulatory standards?
Since there are no regulatory standards, I assume there is no mandatory training. BUT HOW COULD THAT BE?????
There are no radioactive materials in the scanner. There is radiation produced, yes, but it’s from electricity, not Cesium or the like. Operator training is vital but I expect the manufacurer or distributor/installer has a program for that when installing a new scanner. Hopefully Cayman Airways took them up on that and has a plan for new operators.
Great news. We really need to look again at US pre-clearance given 90% of our traffic comes from the US.
It is the U.S. authorities who will make that decision.
What about liquids? I don’t travel THAT often, but when I do there is ALWAYS some tourist who has no idea that we STILL need to put liquids in a baggie and it always slows up the line.
Hallelujah! Good work. Next, please do the work necessary to have a working TSA-PreCheck lane for outgoing flights. Cayman Airways has been approved for TSA Pre and has working lanes for inbound flights:
https://www.caymanairways.com/tsaprecheck
I am excited about the time decreasing going through security. As a monthly traveler, these reduced delays are fantastic. I would love to see something similar to the US’s TSA-precheck for approved members to be expedited.
How much did these cost per unit?