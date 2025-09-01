Open house targets locals for tourism jobs

(CNS): The Ministry of Caymanian Employment and WORC have partnered with the Cayman Islands Tourism Association to host a careers open house next week to unlock the doors for local people interested in a career in tourism. Officials said the day-long event “will provide participants with valuable insight into the diverse career opportunities within the tourism and hospitality sector”.

Changes in attitudes, perceptions of poor pay and exploitation, as well as an easy acquisition of work permits have all contributed to a decline in Caymanians working in the sector. However, this is having a detrimental impact on the tourism product, as it means that visitors rarely encounter local people or Caymanian culture.

The NCFC government has said that it wants to re-Caymanize the local product and has been pushing employers to open their doors and train Caymanians for jobs across the industry. The goal of the open house is to encourage local people to look at what’s on offer in the hospitality industry. An orientation session by CITA will focus on career pathways and progression opportunities within the sector.

“Attendees will learn that a career in tourism and hospitality goes far beyond traditional roles, such as room service or bartending, and also includes opportunities is areas such as Finance, Information Technology, Human Resources, Engineering and much more,” a release from the ministry stated.

Following the Orientation Session, an open forum will give Caymanian job seekers the opportunity to connect directly with employers who are actively recruiting for various positions across the sector. CITA has indicated that hoteliers and tourism-related businesses are eager to engage with Caymanian candidates, and a strong turnout is expected.

This event is set for Tuesday, 9 September, at the Grand Cayman Marriott Resort from 9am to 3pm. It is open to Caymanians, Caymanian status holders, residents with the right to work.

Space for 450 Caymanian job seekers has been allocated and eligible individuals are encouraged to register and take advantage of the opportunity to explore real and rewarding career paths within the tourism and hospitality sector.