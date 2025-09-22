One killed in single-vehicle crash on the Brac

Fatal collision on Cayman Brac, 22 Sept 2025 (photo from social media)

(CNS): Police are the scene this morning of a fatal collision on Cayman Brac where one person has been killed. The collision happened on West End East Road, close to White Bay Road, and police have closed the road between the RUBIS Service Station and Paloma Drive. They have asked motorists to avoid the area as the investigation gets underway. It’s understood that traffic unit investigators from Grand Cayman are traveling to the Brac. This is the fifth fatal crash so far this year on local roads and the first one on the Sister Islands.