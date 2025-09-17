OMB seeking video of crash involving police vehicle

Police car at Bodden Town Police Station

(CNS): The Office of the Ombudsman (OMB), which deals with complaints against the RCIPS, is seeking the public’s assistance with its independent investigation into a collision between a police vehicle and a motorcycle carrying two men that happened in the early hours of Saturday morning, 13 September. They are particularly interested in dashcam video footage of the collision.

On the day it happened, the RCIPS said that just before 2:00am, a marked police vehicle travelling west on Bodden Town Road, responding to an emergency call for service, collided with a motorcycle carrying a rider and a pillion passenger travelling east in the opposite direction.

The police said the motorbike appeared to have veered into the lane of the oncoming traffic and collided with the right side of the police vehicle. This caused the bike to leave the roadway and come to a stop in a ditch. Both the rider and the pillion passenger were ejected from the bike and sustained serious injuries.

The two men on the bike and both police officers in the RCIPS vehicle were subsequently treated at the HSA hospital. The driver of the police vehicle was breath-tested at the scene with negative results (0.00%), the police said.

According to the OMB, injuries sustained by both motorcycle riders are defined as “serious harm” in the Police (Complaints by the Public) Act, and the fact that the injuries occurred following a collision with the RCIPS vehicle provides the office with the authority to review the conduct of police officers involved in the matter independently of the RCIPS investigation.

As a result, the OMB is appealing to members of the public who were at the scene that morning to provide any video footage of police action or the vehicles that were driving in the area at the time of the collision.

Of particular interest is any dashcam video footage recorded in the area immediately before the collision occurred. All information and material received will be kept confidential, the OMB said.