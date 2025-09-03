OMB finds catalogue of trouble at detention centre

RCIPS detention centre in George Town

(CNS): The Office of the Ombudsman (OMB) has submitted an interim report of its own-motion investigation into the Cayman Islands Detention Centre to Police Commissioner Kurt Walton and Governor Jane Owen. The report identifies “serious and widespread concerns regarding prisoner safety and health at CIDC, deficiencies in security protocols, critical maintenance failures, and troubling gaps in officer training and general well-being”.

In May, the office revealed it was conducting the investigation of the centre, an RCIPS jail facility that holds suspects who have been arrested or charged and held on short-term remand.

The CIDC has been the subject of complaints and concerns regarding the safety and management. Throughout June, OMB investigators from the police complaints division conducted on-site observations, engaged with staff and collected written and photographic evidence.

The visits led to further inquiries and interviews with the management to obtain more information. Ombudsman Sharon Roulstone said the initial investigation uncovered serious and widespread concerns, deficiencies, failures and troubling gaps. “Given the severity and immediacy of these issues, we determined that an interim report was necessary ahead of the final OMI submission to the Parliament.”

Based on the evidence collected, Roulstone highlighted some of the main areas of concern that will need to be addressed. She noted that the existing policy on the transport and care of injured or sick detainees lacks clarity regarding which RCIPS unit is responsible for escort duties.

During the investigation, an incident with a prisoner arose that highlighted the serious communication failure between the Health Services Authority (HSA) and the police, posing operational and security risks.

The fire alarm system at the CIDC has been nonfunctional for a period of several years, during which the CIDC has continued operating. However, the ombudsman found that no adequate explanation had been given as to how the fire alarm became nonfunctional and why it was allowed to continue for so many years.

Internal security doors at the CIDC are routinely left ajar, creating a significant security risk, with evidence to suggest that external doors have been left ajar, inadvertently facilitating a prisoner’s attempted escape from the CIDC in 2022. A report on the incident from the RCIPS has been obtained, the ombudsman stated in a press release, but the matter is still being reviewed as part of the ongoing own-motion probe by the office.

The investigation also revealed that there is no way for external RCIPS officers to enter the CIDC building to provide assistance if internal officers lose control of the facility — a matter which is now being addressed with urgency, following the announcement of the OMI.

Damage to a CIDC cell has gone unrepaired for more than two months, leaving it out of service, and the police appear to be largely unaware of how this damage occurred. There are also “blind spots” within the CIDC, causing potential risk for police officers, detainees and visitors, and the CIDC is not meeting its own recommended minimum staffing levels on a regular basis.

The OMB also found that the CIDC is not employing female auxiliary constables on each shift due to difficulties in recruiting, as well as the officers being deployed elsewhere within the RCIPS. Officers are routinely working over normal shift time to complete paperwork, and the CIDC sergeants, in particular, may face health risks due to excessive workload and stress.

The auxiliary constables are not all properly trained, and there are some specialised training methods to which they don’t have access. A training programme has been proposed for CIDC personnel and potentially other officers to learn about custody policing, but no schedule has been set for it.

The ombudsman said her office has made a number of recommendations in relation to the findings, which she has asked Walton to respond to within the next three months. Some issues, considered critical to public safety or health, were given an immediate time frame for implementation. “Our office will be monitoring the recommendations going forward,” Roulston added.

The list of recommendations is as follows:

Clarify Escort Responsibilities for Medical Transport

Strengthen Communication Between RCIPS and HSA

Restore and Certify Fire Alarm System

Address Security Door Protocols and Escape Risk

Establish Emergency Access Protocol

Improve Facility Maintenance and Incident Reporting

Eliminate Surveillance Blind Spots

Address Chronic Understaffing

Improve Gender Representation Among ACs

Mitigate Overwork and Stress

Limit Long-Term Assignments

Enhance Training Access and Compliance

Implement Custody Policing Training Programme

More specific recommendations and timelines were provided to the commissioner and RCIPS staff to assist with implementation. The ombudsman has also requested a full report from the RCIPS in relation to the fire alarm system and the prisoner escape incident from 2022. Responses to these recommendations will be included and updated in the final OMI report, which will be submitted to Parliament.

Responding to the ombudsman’s findings, Walton thanked the office for the forthright findings and for recognising the full co-operation of the RCIPS and the intent to be open and transparent throughout the entire investigation.

“Work to address the issue with the fire alarm and sprinkler systems is in the advanced stages and has been ongoing for months, with 95% of essential repairs now completed. An internal oversight body, led by a senior officer, will be assigned to address the findings and recommendations, with a progress report to follow,” Walton said.

“We remain fully committed to maintaining the highest professional, constitutional, and statutory standards in the care of persons who come into our custody, while ensuring a safe work environment for our staff,” he added.