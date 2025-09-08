ODPP decides not to retry Mac over indecent assault

McKeeva Bush leaving the court

(CNS): Former West Bay MP McKeeva Bush was found not guilty and officially discharged by the Grand Court on Friday after the prosecution said that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution was no longer pursuing a case of common and indecent assault against him. The allegations relate to alleged assaults on two female civil servants at an official cocktail party in September 2022.

During the trial in February 2024, Justice Stanley John had dismissed the charges, but following a successful appeal, the ODPP was given the option to retry Bush. However, the office has decided not to do so.

On Friday, the court heard that prosecutors did not believe it was in the public interest to pursue the case. One of the women involved, who had been given a hickey on her hand by Bush that night, had made it clear at trial that she had never supported the prosecution of Bush because, although she considered his behaviour that night “weird and creepy“, she did not think it amounted to a crime.

Her testimony had led to the collapse of the case at trial. It is understood that the second woman was also no longer interested in supporting the prosecution.

The prosecution had appealed after Justice John had admitted making errors relating to his decision to dismiss the entire case. The appeal court judges had found in the ODPP’s favour, but had nevertheless noted that a retrial was not necessarily in the public interest.

However, the panel cleared the office of lingering allegations that it had abused the process in the way it had handled one of the complainants and how it had withheld pertinent material from the defence team, along with concerns that the prosecution had been motivated by agendas other than Bush’s alleged offending.

Bush, who lost his seat at the general election earlier this year after 40 years in office, has battled a catalogue of criminal allegations since he was charged in 2012 with corruption in relation to the abuse of his government credit card. He has contended throughout that the allegations have all been politically motivated, and he has been found not guilty in all but one of the cases against him.

In 2000, he pleaded guilty to common assault following a drunken attack on the manager of Coral Beach bar on Seven Mile Beach. But despite his declarations to the court, he has continued to deny publicly that he was guilty of beating the woman.