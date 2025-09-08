ODPP decides not to retry Mac over indecent assault
(CNS): Former West Bay MP McKeeva Bush was found not guilty and officially discharged by the Grand Court on Friday after the prosecution said that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution was no longer pursuing a case of common and indecent assault against him. The allegations relate to alleged assaults on two female civil servants at an official cocktail party in September 2022.
During the trial in February 2024, Justice Stanley John had dismissed the charges, but following a successful appeal, the ODPP was given the option to retry Bush. However, the office has decided not to do so.
On Friday, the court heard that prosecutors did not believe it was in the public interest to pursue the case. One of the women involved, who had been given a hickey on her hand by Bush that night, had made it clear at trial that she had never supported the prosecution of Bush because, although she considered his behaviour that night “weird and creepy“, she did not think it amounted to a crime.
Her testimony had led to the collapse of the case at trial. It is understood that the second woman was also no longer interested in supporting the prosecution.
The prosecution had appealed after Justice John had admitted making errors relating to his decision to dismiss the entire case. The appeal court judges had found in the ODPP’s favour, but had nevertheless noted that a retrial was not necessarily in the public interest.
However, the panel cleared the office of lingering allegations that it had abused the process in the way it had handled one of the complainants and how it had withheld pertinent material from the defence team, along with concerns that the prosecution had been motivated by agendas other than Bush’s alleged offending.
Bush, who lost his seat at the general election earlier this year after 40 years in office, has battled a catalogue of criminal allegations since he was charged in 2012 with corruption in relation to the abuse of his government credit card. He has contended throughout that the allegations have all been politically motivated, and he has been found not guilty in all but one of the cases against him.
In 2000, he pleaded guilty to common assault following a drunken attack on the manager of Coral Beach bar on Seven Mile Beach. But despite his declarations to the court, he has continued to deny publicly that he was guilty of beating the woman.
As much as some of you might find this abhorrent situation with this political leader intolerable he is only getting the rights which we have afforded an allocated and bestowed in some cases by law on this so called political elite and these so called men of respect Lodge. When last have you seen one them in the court Dock??? Some in the past have gotten away with Murder & treason the highest capital offences. This has unfortunately set the precedent for those like of dear political scion Bush who is relatively low on the criminal totem pole of crimes. Yet you can but begrudgingly admired his manipulation and maneuvering of the law allowing him to appear as an escape artist when it come to his legal predicaments with the legal system which usually involves his consumption of his real nemesis alcohol. I am saying Cayman that we must not hate the player so much we need to hate the terrible game that is being played on us. Especially those in control of this terrible system of injustice where now if you cannot afford justice you will neither see it or get it.
This political legend here is why our people have absolutely no belief in the legal system or justice. The political elite nor the Lodge will never face justice here on this island because of the corruption that exist in our system. These are the folks and their offspring who don’t get arrested or investigated for drugs assaults or domestic violence or non payment fines or DUI and if they ever do is disposed of expeditiously with minimum inconvenience to them. These also don’t pay custom duties who refuse to pay pension and health insurance to their employees and then there is 1% who own justice and they can buy and sell it at anytime!
of course they won’t. What an embarrassment
Politricks!!!