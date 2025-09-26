No gun found at school following report of armed student

Clifton Hunter High School

(CNS): The RCIPS did not find a firearm on the campus Clifton Hunter High School during a search conducted after a report was made Thursday to the education ministry and Department of Education Services that a student was in possession of a gun. The police were called to the school and spoke to the parties involved, but no weapon was found.

The police conducted a comprehensive search of the school buildings, grounds and surrounding area, using RCIPS resources, including the K-9 Unit and the police drone. Officers also spoke with a number of students, school staff members and security officers, and reviewed CCTV footage. No evidence has been found to substantiate the report of a gun on campus at this time, the RCIPS said in a release.

The RCIPS said it remains in close contact with school authorities, and will be providing additional police resources to the school tomorrow, 26 September.

Government education officials said school will proceed as normal today, Friday 26 September, with the enhanced security measures, including additional security officers and as well as the police presence, as they sort to assure the public that the safety and wellbeing of students and staff remain their highest priority.

See the minister’s statement below.