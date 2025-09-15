NHDTâ€™s proposal raises red flags â€” again

‘Caymanian People’ writes: The National Housing Development Trust (NHDT) has once again come under scrutiny, this time over the vague and unsubstantiated details surrounding the proposal for bathroom fixtures intended for houses built under US Standards. There is simply no excuse for the lack of transparency and accountability in such a critical area â€” basic sanitary fittings for citizens relying on affordable housing solutions.

This issue is not isolated. The NHDT, along with its board, Project Manager Clement Reid, and the broader EPC oversight group (possibly including ministerial influence), has raised significant concerns among residents and stakeholders alike. The situation is worsened by the visibly poor management of the NHDT maintenance team, notably including long-standing members like the elderly staff, Ben and David, who are evidently ill-equipped to manage the growing complaints and urgent needs of homeowners.

Residents, particularly in West Bay, have spoken out. Many report that despite repeated requests for proper maintenance and cleanup of their homes, the NHDT team has failed to deliver satisfactory results. Their homes remain incomplete or improperly finished, with poor construction quality, suggesting that major structural problems are likely to emerge in the long term. These arenâ€™t mere allegations; homeowners are living in substandard conditions today, while the NHDT continues to deflect responsibility.

It is important to note that this is not the first instance where NHDTâ€™s operations have been mired in secrecy and questionable decisions. Multiple sources, including media reports and internal whispers, point toward a pattern of corruption and mismanagement â€” stretching from the ministry to the NHDT Board and down to operational execution. This culture of dysfunction is eroding public trust and directly harming the very people the NHDT was created to serve.

The Anti-Corruption Commission must take a firmer stance â€” not just by issuing warnings or conducting periodic audits, but by enforcing real structural reforms. This includes implementing a merit-based leadership framework and clear procurement policies, as well as enforcing rigorous project oversight. Simply shaking up leadership is insufficient. Long-term institutional accountability is the only real path forward.

Key questions remain unanswered:

What is the actual cost of these housing units, and how do those figures compare to what was paid to the contractors?

Why is the NHDT still proceeding with inadequate design and construction, especially when the results are failing homeowners within months?

What is the real role of the project manager, and why is there no clear accountability structure for someone who should be managing quality and timelines?

What is the interim general manager doing to correct these systemic issues, or are they merely a placeholder figure?

Why is NHDT building on private property in some instances â€” a practice that has left even internal staff members confused and disillusioned?

The NHDTâ€™s equation is clear: Bad management + poor project execution = corruption, inefficiency, and public betrayal.

The time for surface-level fixes is long gone. The people deserve real answers, real solutions, and above all, real homes built to standard, on time, and without the shadow of corruption hanging over them.