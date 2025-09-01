New road will carry traffic to Lower Valley

East-West Agricola

(CNS): The National Roads Authority has said that a section of the new East-West Agricola Road, which runs from the junction of Hirst Road and the Rex Crighton Boulevard to Agricola Drive, will be open to drivers from Thursday, 4 September. However, even though the connection is now accessible, it remains an active work zone, the NRA said in a release.

The current surface is temporary, and construction works will continue. Drivers are therefore urged to exercise caution, adhere to the 25mph speed limit and be alert to the presence of large trucks and heavy equipment operating along the route.

A mini-roundabout has been installed at the junction of Hirst Road and the Rex Crighton Boulevard. Drivers are reminded to follow the basic rules of roundabout navigation, yielding to vehicles already on the roundabout and giving way to the right. Motorists must travel in a clockwise direction around the central island and signal appropriately when entering and exiting.

The NRA thanked drivers for their patience and cooperation as work progresses on this “vital infrastructure project”. Once completed, the new road will provide improved connectivity and support the long-term development of the Eastern Districts, the NRA said.

The East-West Agricola is part of a long-planned but still very controversial extension of the East-West Arterial Road, which will stretch more than ten miles, extending all the way to Frank Sound. The route chosen by the previouys UPM government (B3) will dissect the Central Mangrove Wetland. The new government has still not yet said if it plans to switch to the more environmentally-friendly route (B2).

The Environmental Assessment Board has published its findings and has urged the government to reconsider route B3 and instead select route B2, which is both greener and cheaper.

Given that the completed extension of the EWA is only expected to cut travelling time from the Eastern Districts by around five minutes and the eventual cost of the project could be as much as $1 billion, this government is less likely to continue constructing the road beyond Lookout Drive in Bodden Town.

As students return to school this week, the summer repreive from traffic jams is over. It is hoped that the NRA road projects around the eastern side of George Town and Grand Harbour will alleviate congestion in that areas.

However, given the dramatic difference between school term traffic and school holiday traffic, many people believe that mandatory use of school buses and the rollout of a modern, efficient and reliable public transport system would do more than continual road building.