New laws and fees around customs & border control enacted

Cayman Islands customs officer

(CNS): Several pieces of legislation that were passed in parliament ahead of the 2025 General Election relating to fees and new rules around customs and border control will all come into effect next week, the home affairs ministry has confirmed. The new policy measures, which became law in February, are designed to strengthen the Cayman Islands’ national resilience in response to “evolving operational demands”.

They are part of the government’s strategy to modernise outdated administrative fees and enforcement penalties, officials stated in a press release.

The Customs and Border Control (Amendment) Act, 2025 (Commencement) Order, 2025 paves the way for the new legislative package.

This includes the Customs Tariff (Amendment of Schedules) Order, 2025, which introduces new environmental taxes on all imported vehicles, regardless of whether they are gas-powered, hybrid or electric, and the Customs and Border Control (Visas, Entry and Landing) (Amendment) Regulations, 2025, which provides clarification to the Visitor’s Work Visa process and introduces new fees.

Home Affairs Minister Nickolas DaCosta said the measures strike a balance between welcoming legitimate visitors and workers while ensuring that the costs of administering border management services are fairly shared and the borders remain secure.

“The policy updates were not designed to restrict opportunity, but rather to protect the sustainability, fairness and credibility of the border control systems that underpin our economic prosperity, social cohesion, and national security,” he added.

Under the Customs Tariff amendments, imported vehicles with a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) value of CI$79,999 or less will attract a fee of CI$1,000. For any vehicle with a CIF value of CI$80,000 or more, there is fee of CI$2,000.

If the importation process for vehicles began before to 1 October, those vehicles are exempt from the new environmental tax, provided the necessary evidence is submitted to CBC. Vehicles purchased or under a purchase agreement before 1 October 2025 for import into the Cayman Islands but not yet arrived by that date, will be subject to the previous environmental tax rates, as if the new amendment had not yet taken effect.

Updates under the Customs and Border Control (Visas, Entry and Landing) (Amendment) Regulations, 2025 provide clarification to the Visitor’s Work Visa (VWV) process. The change removes the word “renewed”, confirming that the CBC director may grant or extend a VWV in accordance with existing policy and discretion, but not renew a VWV.

New fees and penalties also apply to the reporting requirements for non-Caymanian children born in the Islands, in which parents must report the birth to CBC within three months.

There are new fines for overstaying, which can now be levied on individuals, employers, or those who knowingly assist or cause a person to overstay. The masters or captains of vessels can also be fined for transporting passengers or crew without valid entry documents, or attempt to present false documents.

CBC Director Bruce Smith said the department remains committed to providing courteous and

professional services while enforcing the new measures.

“As the agency responsible for administering these changes, the CBC has taken steps to ensure a smooth transition for the public. Our officers and customer service representatives are fully briefed,” he said.





See the full table of fee changes below: