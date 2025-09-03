New law tightens rules around church assets and income

Seven Day Adventists Church, George Town

(CNS): The Churches Incorporation (Amendment) Act, 2025 is now in force after Cabinet issued a Commencement Order. The new law modernises governance of incorporated churches and reinforces their obligations as non-profit organisations (NPOs). It tightens the rules for churches registered as non-profits to ensure that the funds they raise are used for non-profit purposes and not financial crime.

The enforcement of the new act comes as Cayman begins its National Risk Assessment ahead of its next round of international scrutiny.

According to a release from the Ministry of Financial Services, the amendment to the law followed extensive consultation with church representatives and legal advisers to ensure the legislation supports the charitable good works of these churches while aligning with evolving international standards of accountability and governance.

The changes affect eight local churches: the Agape Family Worship Centre, the Anglican Church of the Cayman Islands, the Cayman Islands Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, the Church of God ‘Universal’, the New Apostolic Church of the Cayman Islands, the New Testament Church of God, the Roman Catholic Archbishop Church of the Cayman Islands, and the United Church in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.

Speaking in parliament when the bill passed, Premier André Ebanks said the bill was part of preparation work for the upcoming Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (FATF) evaluation of Cayman’s anti-money laundering regime. NPOs are often seen as weak spots when it comes to money laundering. FATF recommendations to protect NPOs from being used to fund terrorism have been incorporated into the new legislation.

The law modernises the structure and management of the churches by clearly establishing and empowering boards of officers to act on behalf of the church. It confirms that all church assets and income must be applied exclusively to advancing the church’s purposes, in line with NPO registration requirements and clarifies the lands held by each incorporated church.