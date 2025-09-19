New head of CIMA’s Financial Stability and Statistics Division

Petr Jakubik

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority has appointed Dr Petr Jakubik as Head of the Financial Stability and Statistics Division, effective 3 September 2025. In a release about the new appointment, CIMA said that Jakubik brings more than 25 years of international experience in the financial sector, with particular expertise in financial stability, macroprudential supervision, and statistical development.

In this role, he will be responsible for advancing the Authority’s research and analysis on financial stability matters and overseeing the compilation and dissemination of official statistics.

Prior to joining CIMA, Jakubik held senior roles at several major international institutions, including the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), the IMF’s Caribbean Regional Technical Assistance Centre (CARTAC), and the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA), where he led financial stability assessments, stress testing, and economic research.

He also contributed to the European Central Bank, Oesterreichische Nationalbank, and the Central Bank of Malta, and previously served as chief economist at the Czech National Bank and visiting researcher at the Bank of Finland. He began his career in the private banking sector as a credit risk analyst.

Jakubik has received international recognition for his contributions to financial stability research, including the Financial Stability Institute Award (2008) and the Irving Fisher Committee Award (2010), both from the BIS. From 2012 to 2013, he also served as president of the Czech Economic Society.

Jakubik holds two doctoral degrees: a PhD in Finance and a PhD in Economics. He also holds three master’s degrees: an MSc in Economics, an MSc in Statistics and Insurance Mathematics, and an MSc in Mathematics and Computer Sciences.

He is habilitated as an Associate Professor in Economic Theories at Charles University and has taught finance and economics courses since 2007. In addition, he has an extensive record of policy-relevant publications on topics related to financial stability, including insurance and climate risk.

CIMA’s Acting CEO Patrick Bodden said, “With his extensive background in financial stability and statistical development, Dr Jakubik is uniquely positioned to support the authority in strengthening its monitoring frameworks and responding proactively to emerging risks. His appointment reinforces our ongoing efforts to safeguard the Cayman Islands’ financial system and uphold its reputation as a dynamic and resilient international financial centre.”