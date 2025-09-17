Muggers in George Town shoot victim in the leg
(CNS): The RCIPS has said that during a struggle between two armed muggers and their victim on Tuesday night, the man was shot in the leg. The incident happened shortly before 8:50pm in the vicinity of School Road, George Town. Officers responding to the report of a shooting found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the leg, with members of the public rendering assistance.
Emergency services attended the location and the man was transported to hospital for treatment for what appears to be a non-life-threatening injury, police said.
Initial reports indicate that the man had been at a nearby location when he was approached by two masked men wearing dark clothes, who demanded money. One of the men was carrying a machete while the other was carrying a firearm. A struggle ensued between the men, during which the firearm was discharged and the first man was shot. The two masked men then fled the location on foot.
It does not appear from the police report that the muggers obtained any money from the victim.
The matter is currently under investigation by George Town CID and anyone who was in the School Road area between 8:00 and 9:00pm on Tuesday, 16 September, or has any information, is asked to contact 949-4222.
Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via its Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCISP website.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Cayman Crime Stoppers website or by downloading the Cayman Crime Stoppers app.
Fourth generation from Jamaican great grand parents and not one of our family member were ever involved in any crime, so what is the point on Jamaicans?
Crack down on fake employment scams and expired work permits. That way, foreigners will be here to work as gainfully employed and productive members of society. Deport the criminals.
As for locals doing this foolishness, Crack down on the drug dealing. Lock up the local criminals and stop coddling these selfish bums.
Its real easy to blame the Jamaicans. But who really is to blame. Who invited them in and continues to do so for cheap labor. There are far more good ones than bad ones. Cayman was built on the backs of Jamaicans. I suggest some of the people hurling insults go back a couple hundred years and check where their so called Caymanian families came from.
This is what happens when you deny young Caymanian Men good job opportunities.
This is what happens when society condones single parenthood breeding feral children fathered by transient Jamaicans.
Add Caribbean schooling and gangsta inspiration, and…Da wa ya get.
Jamaicans breeding the caymanian women? Check again, the other nationalities that are room mates or living separately just so they get the child maintenance/to stay on island. More happening everyday, just discreetly than that of a Jamaican man BC!
All my grandparents went through WW2, had children, who became good people and none of them turned to crime. Stop justifying your spoiled brats and their behavior. Entitlement is rampant here. It’s always someone else’s fault apparently.
Jamaica comes to town.