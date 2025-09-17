Muggers in George Town shoot victim in the leg

(CNS): The RCIPS has said that during a struggle between two armed muggers and their victim on Tuesday night, the man was shot in the leg. The incident happened shortly before 8:50pm in the vicinity of School Road, George Town. Officers responding to the report of a shooting found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the leg, with members of the public rendering assistance.

Emergency services attended the location and the man was transported to hospital for treatment for what appears to be a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Initial reports indicate that the man had been at a nearby location when he was approached by two masked men wearing dark clothes, who demanded money. One of the men was carrying a machete while the other was carrying a firearm. A struggle ensued between the men, during which the firearm was discharged and the first man was shot. The two masked men then fled the location on foot.

It does not appear from the police report that the muggers obtained any money from the victim.

The matter is currently under investigation by George Town CID and anyone who was in the School Road area between 8:00 and 9:00pm on Tuesday, 16 September, or has any information, is asked to contact 949-4222.