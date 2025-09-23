MRCU undertakes low-flying operation in wake of rains

MRCU larviciding operations in West Bay

(CNS): The Mosquito Research and Control Unit (MRCU) is keeping up with its work to keep the growing mosquito numbers down, and will be conducting daytime larvicide operations over the next few days. Residents will notice the aircraft flying at low altitudes, which is necessary for effective mosquito control, officials said in a press release. The product being applied is an insect growth regulator that prevents mosquito larvae from developing into adults.

“It poses no risk to people, pets, beneficial insects, or the environment,” a spokesperson for the unit said. “These flights are being carried out in response to heavy rainfall, which has created breeding conditions for mosquitoes. MRCU remains committed to reducing mosquito numbers through both aerial and ground operations,” they added.