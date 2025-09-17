MP’s constituency scholarship raises concern

Mario Rankin writes: As a sitting member of parliament or minister for the Cayman Islands, upholding the principles of transparency, accountability and fairness is of utmost importance. The establishment of a scholarship programme by a first-time minister, bearing their family name and exclusively benefiting their constituency, raises concerns regarding the motivations behind such actions. It is questionable whether the programme’s primary objective is to genuinely support the potential of young Caymanians or if it serves as a strategic maneuver to secure votes.

The utilization of a family name for the scholarship programme may be perceived as nepotistic, potentially compromising its integrity and the minister’s commitment to fairness. Furthermore, exclusively targeting one constituency may be viewed as an attempt to garner votes or favour with constituents, rather than a bona fide effort to support the community. This type of political practice can create an uneven playing field, where certain individuals or groups receive preferential treatment, ultimately undermining the fairness and legitimacy of the process.

Such actions can erode trust in government and its institutions, as Caymanians may perceive that decisions are driven by personal or political gain rather than the public interest. This practice sets a concerning precedent, potentially encouraging future politicians to prioritise personal or political interests over the needs of the broader community. By prioritising personal or political gain, this practice undermines the fundamental principles of Caymanian society, including fairness, equality and representation.

To promote a well-balanced and healthy political system, it is essential for elected officials to prioritise transparency, accountability and fairness. By doing so, the Cayman Islands can foster an environment where citizens can trust their elected officials to act in the best interests of the community.