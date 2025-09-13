Motorbike collides with police vehicle in BT

Police car outside Bodden Town Police Station

(CNS): The RCIPS has said the Office of the Ombudsman is providing oversight of an investigation into a collision involving a police vehicle and a motorcycle carrying two people. The police said that just before 2:00 this morning (Saturday, 13 September), a marked police vehicle travelling west on Bodden Town Road, responding to an emergency call for service, collided with a motorcycle carrying a rider and pillion passenger travelling east in the opposite direction.

A release from the RCIPS said that the motorbike appears to have veered into the lane of the oncoming traffic and collided with the right side of the police vehicle.

This caused the bike to leave the roadway and come to a stop in a ditch. Both the rider and the pillion passenger were ejected from the bike and sustained serious injuries. They were transported to the hospital, where they are currently being treated.

In compliance with the RCIPS Policies and the Traffic Act (2023 Revision), the driver of the police vehicle was breath-tested at the scene with negative results (0.00%), the police said. Due to the impact of the collision, both officers attended the hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries and later released.

“The welfare of all involved will continue to be monitored by the Senior Command Team,” the release stated, noting that while the collision is being investigated by the police, the OMB has been informed and will provide oversight on the investigation throughout.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is encouraged to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Cayman Crime Stoppers website or by downloading the Cayman Crime Stoppers app.