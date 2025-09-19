Ministry highlights varied careers in education

Katherine Russell

(CNS): The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has launched NexGen Educators, an initiative designed to inspire Caymanian students in Year 13 and beyond to consider the wide range of careers available in education. While classroom teaching remains a core pathway, the campaign highlights other vital roles, including school counsellors, subject specialists and educational psychologists.

In a release about the initiative, the ministry said that one Caymanian professional who exemplifies these opportunities is Katherine Russell, a school counsellor whose journey reflects perseverance, dedication, and the transformative impact of mentorship and support.

Russell began her academic journey at John Gray High School and continued at CIFEC, where she first discovered her passion for psychology. She earned an Associate’s Degree in Literary Studies at the University College of the Cayman Islands before pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology at Georgia State University. Driven by a commitment to mental health, she later completed a Master of Arts in Counselling Psychology online.

“Ministry of Education scholarships were instrumental in helping me achieve my goals,” Russell said. “I encourage any student with a passion for education or counselling to explore these opportunities — they can be the bridge to your aspirations.”

The release noted that Russell’s path was not without challenges. In 2020, her planned internship at a hospice facility in Canada was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic. With limited time to secure an alternative placement, she was able to complete her supervised internship at John Gray High School, where she benefited from a knowledgeable team and gained invaluable practical experience.

For students considering a career in school counselling, Russell advises them to network, such as attending mental health events and connecting with professionals in the field, and to volunteer, which provides opportunities to gain hands-on experience, whether at events or through services such as mental health helplines.

“Counselling is about creating a space where students feel truly seen and heard,” she said. “Supporting holistic well-being is vital, and everyone deserves to feel valued and understood.”