Minister ‘pleased’ with Cayman’s progress on BO register

UK’s OT Minister Stephen Doughty and Premier André Ebanks

(CNS): Fears that the Labour government now in office in the UK might put much more pressure on the Cayman Islands to roll out a full publicly accessible beneficial ownership register were likely allayed after Stephen Doughty, the minister with responsibility for the overseas territories, said he was pleased with the progress this jurisdiction has already made.

Doughty, who recently made his first official trip to Cayman, said that a publicly accessible register is still the main goal, but he appreciated that Cayman is already meeting international standards with the rollout of the new register that paves the way for ‘legitimate interest’ access.

During a brief meet-and-greet with the local press on Monday, Doughty said it was more important that the jurisdiction was achieving the aims of these international standards to stop illicit financing and money laundering, given the increasing risks to global finance.

He noted the challenges presented by cryptocurrency, as he stressed how important it is for the Cayman Islands to maintain its reputation as a properly regulated financial centre. However, he said that during his brief visit, he had met with members of the industry and had heard their solid commitments to good practices and good governance.

Doughty said the UK was more interested in “what works in practice” rather than pushing Cayman to have a public register now while a global debate is ongoing.

“We believe that transparency and accountability in the financial services industry is an important thing. It’s the foundation of a strong industry, and it also helps you guard against risks and threats and challenges,” the minister said, noting that that work was still ongoing in the UK as well on these issues.

“We are more interested, fundamentally, in what works and what delivers… transparency and accountability, and in that respect, I am very pleased with what has happened here.”

During the short briefing, the UK minister confirmed funding for important environmental projects here, including the Blue Belt funding and an extension of the Darwin initiative. He said the Blue Belt programme will now be funded through to 2030 and there will be another £1 million for the Darwin projects. The overseas territories are an important part of the UK’s own green credentials on the world stage and Doughty noted Cayman’s stewardship of the environment and noted the sustained lobbying in London by the new adminstration to secure the extra money.

Doughty stressed the importance of the relationship between Cayman and the UK which he said was a “treasured and important part of the British family”.