Minister backs planning board despite public concern

(CNS): The re-appointment of the Central Planning Authority leadership and the retention of a board membership that leans heavily towards those directly associated with construction and development have raised significant public concern. Over the last four years, the chairman and board members have pursued unnecessary legal battles with the National Conservation Council and failed to properly apply the National Conservation Act. Nevertheless, the planning minister has offered his support to the largely reappointed CPA.

Jay Ebanks attended their first official meeting last week to “personally welcome” the board members, officials said. “Today marks an important step forward for planning in the Cayman Islands,” he said. “With the expertise and commitment of the new CPA Board, we will continue to ensure that sustainable development is at the heart of every decision, guided by the principles outlined in PlanCayman.

To date, however, there has been almost no consideration of sustainable development as the CPA continues to grant planning permission to projects that destory Grand Cayman’s natural environment without requiring any specific offset of habitat loss, imposing greener technologies or building practices of any kind, or even mandating that native and local plant species are used in landscaping or buildings are properly insulated to save on power use.

Ebanks also spoke about the importance of advancing the Cayman Islands’ development framework under the new planning regulations and the strategic vision of PlanCayman. But none of this has been made public. At this stage, the long-awaited revised national development plan remains under wraps and has not gone before parliament.

Ebanks said the CPA plays a significant role in shaping development policy, ensuring adherence to the new planning regulations, and guiding the islands’ growth in alignment with PlanCayman’s long-term vision. CNS has also learned that the selection of the new board was not done through a caucus meeting but with the administrative support of just half of Cabinet.

However, the CPA is likely to remain in conflict with the NCC despite recent acknowledgement by both Ebanks and Sustainability Minister Katherine Ebanks-Wilks that the two boards need to significantly improve communication.

At last week’s planning meeting, the agenda included development on critical nesting habitat on Seven Mile Beach, threats to mangroves and critical pristine habitat in the North Side adjacent to Malportas Pond, and a catalogue of issues relating to an oceanfront development in the marine reserve at Frank Sound.

Several applications were seeking after-the-fact permission for projects that should have been considered by the DoE and for setback waivers.

The board also considered the Marriott Resort applications, which contain a directive from the DoE regarding the management of the work to rebuild the hotel deck alongside plans to replenish the eroded beach.

