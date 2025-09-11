Meals on Wheels reaches out to public for support
(CNS): Every day, Meals on Wheels volunteers deliver over 300 nutritious meals to local seniors in the community, many of whom live alone and on very low fixed incomes. Meeting this need is increasingly challenging for the non-profit organisation, especially with the rising cost of food and the number of seniors on the waiting list.
As a result MOW is reaching out to the public and urging them to take part in the charity’s Dress Down Day event on Friday, 26 September. It is just CI$25 to buy the iconic orange “Seniors Rock” t-shirt or host a “Rock Orange” dress down event with donations.
Each t-shirt or polo purchased feeds one senior for an entire week. “Many seniors in Cayman live alone and on fixed incomes, making access to nutritious meals a daily challenge,” said Jennifer West, MOW Chief Executive Officer. “Our volunteers deliver over 300 meals each day, but rising food costs and a growing elderly population mean community support is vital. Sadly, some seniors remain on our waiting list for service, which is the unfortunate reality we face,”
This year, alongside the regular support from Butterfield Bank as the sponsor of this event, Café del Sol has also signed on to make “Seniors Rock” a little sweeter as they will be donating part of the proceeds from their ‘Brewed for Good’ Orange Cold Brew sales.
T-shirts can be ordered by emailing info@mealsonwheels.ky or calling 929-2292. Once ordered, they can be collected from the new Meals on Wheels Administrative Office at 14 Durham Drive, off Industrial Way. Orders will be accepted until stock runs out.
For those unable to take part, donations are always welcome and can be made online here.
Supporters can also participate in upcoming events including the Turkey Trot 1 Mile & 5K Walk/Run on 30 November, and the Santa for Seniors Food & Gift Drive from 30 November to 20 December 2025.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Community, Fundraiser, Local News
must I say add here. it is not every elder who needs. the ones who’s recieving all freeness are others from next countries
and using others in maintaining them by lies can work, but shows no interest in gaining employments, living off of using children ( fostering and not wanting to foster) in order for gov mentationing
do a proper background check ups and make sure the ones who is in need are the ones who gains assistance.
CNS do you know we are able to sponsor a senior? I’m wondering if this something that the Foodbank would be willing to do?
CNS: I suggest contacting MOW – see here.
when is Weed on Wheels starting?
I used to get mine from
“Danny’s Deals on Wheels”
but he got rolled over in March.
Generational Caymanians worth hundreds of millions of dollars will not assist at all. They won’t lift a finger.
Generational Caymanians, this is your time to step up and assist. – Expats have done enough.
FACTS !!! Its only the expats in my office who volunteer to do deliveries when our office arranges to do our once-a-month “name of office” meals on Wheels day
Exactly! Where are the CaymanKind citizens & the families of these seniors? My children make sure there’s food in my fridge (I’m 70+) & come to visit with my grandkids who bring little treats. Like mango’s from their neighbours garden!
This makes me sad, especially when the CIG spends millions on giving free meals to all the Government schools, of which a large portion goes into the trash bin. I would encourage you to ask kids about the school food and waste. I have seen it first hand in schools. Contracts given to friends of MPs who are not even properly set up for catering. Why did CIG not give the money to the NP ‘Feed our Future’ who had done a great job of working with schools to determine which families needed support. Instead they left a well run non-profit with nothing to do and millions are wasted on filling the bins and adding to Mt.Trashmore, while elderly, who are genuinely in need go hungry. Come on CIG you can do better!
Maybe Feed our Future can repurpose to assist Jasmine, Meals on Wheels, ARK or NCVO etc?We have so many charities, with over heads that the donations are diluted.
Maybe the leftovers from schools can be delivered to Meals on Wheels? I’m assuming the ‘nutritious’ breakfast includes apples/oranges/bananas/muffins? No need to dump