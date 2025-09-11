Meals on Wheels reaches out to public for support

(CNS): Every day, Meals on Wheels volunteers deliver over 300 nutritious meals to local seniors in the community, many of whom live alone and on very low fixed incomes. Meeting this need is increasingly challenging for the non-profit organisation, especially with the rising cost of food and the number of seniors on the waiting list.

As a result MOW is reaching out to the public and urging them to take part in the charity’s Dress Down Day event on Friday, 26 September. It is just CI$25 to buy the iconic orange “Seniors Rock” t-shirt or host a “Rock Orange” dress down event with donations.

Each t-shirt or polo purchased feeds one senior for an entire week. “Many seniors in Cayman live alone and on fixed incomes, making access to nutritious meals a daily challenge,” said Jennifer West, MOW Chief Executive Officer. “Our volunteers deliver over 300 meals each day, but rising food costs and a growing elderly population mean community support is vital. Sadly, some seniors remain on our waiting list for service, which is the unfortunate reality we face,”

This year, alongside the regular support from Butterfield Bank as the sponsor of this event, Café del Sol has also signed on to make “Seniors Rock” a little sweeter as they will be donating part of the proceeds from their ‘Brewed for Good’ Orange Cold Brew sales.

T-shirts can be ordered by emailing info@mealsonwheels.ky or calling 929-2292. Once ordered, they can be collected from the new Meals on Wheels Administrative Office at 14 Durham Drive, off Industrial Way. Orders will be accepted until stock runs out.

For those unable to take part, donations are always welcome and can be made online here.

Supporters can also participate in upcoming events including the Turkey Trot 1 Mile & 5K Walk/Run on 30 November, and the Santa for Seniors Food & Gift Drive from 30 November to 20 December 2025.