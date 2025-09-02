MAYA cable upgrade will secure comms for a decade

(CNS): Liberty Networks is planning a multi-million dollar upgrade of the MAYA-1 subsea communication cable that connects the Cayman Islands to the United States. The MAYA-1.2 project will double the capacity of the existing cable and secure Cayman’s digital future for more than a decade. It also calls into question the Cayman government’s plans to finance another cable due to pressure from some quarters of the business community that the jurisdiction is vulnerable to a major digital outage.

However, the regional communications company, which has owned Flow since it acquired Cable & Wireless almost a decade ago, said the upgrade will strengthen international connection and digital resilience throughout the Caribbean and Central America and should be finished in 2026.

The project spans 2,386km, with a minimum ring design capacity of 4 terabits per second, and will retain three vital landing points: Hollywood, Florida (USA); Puerto Cortés, Honduras; and Half Moon Bay, Grand Cayman.

In a press release, company executives said they were taking a sustainable approach by removing, recovering, and scrapping the southern portion of the MAYA-1 trunk. This will clear the way for the installation of MANTA, the new pan-regional subsea cable system, which will provide additional international routes for the Cayman Islands, both north and south.

“Submarine networks are, and will remain, critical infrastructure for the region,” said Ray Collins, Liberty Latin America’s SVP of Infrastructure and Corporate Strategy. “MAYA-1.2 embodies our commitment to advancing the region’s digital ecosystem, creating a more powerful, efficient, and resilient backbone for connectivity.

“We announced a $250 million investment in regional infrastructure, and we are proud to lead the strategic reconfiguration of MAYA, complementing the existing Cayman-Jamaica Fiber System (CJFS).”

He said that for more than 28 years, the company had reliably served the connectivity needs of the Cayman Islands, and this investment, together with MANTA, will ensure that those needs are met for generations to come.

The project will be carried out in partnership with Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN), a leading global player in the submarine cable industry, which will serve as the lead technology and marine services partner. Liberty Networks will be the primary operator and owner of the new system.

Along with the expanded capacity, the upgraded cable will provide faster, more responsive connections, with latency reduced to 19 milliseconds on the short path from the current 21.4ms, and 29ms on the long path, down from 70ms. The use of next-generation Submarine Line Terminal Equipment (SLTE), enabling flexible spectrum loading and support for 100G and 400G interfaces, is also a major leap from legacy 10G/40G, the company stated in a release.

Bruno Delhaise, Country Manager for Flow in the Cayman islands said the enhancement will deliver faster speeds, greater resilience and improved reliability for both consumers and businesses, and further cement the Cayman Islands’ standing as a centre for world-class connectivity and digital opportunity.

“This investment is about the future of connectivity for the Cayman Islands,” he said “From everyday consumers who rely on seamless streaming and cloud services to large-scale enterprise clients that demand secure, high-performance networks, the MAYA-1.2 upgrade provides a stronger, faster, and more resilient foundation for growth.

“It brings tangible benefits to homes, businesses, and the broader economy — and it signals confidence in the Cayman Islands as a place to invest, innovate and scale.”

Cayman is served by two principal subsea networks: the Cayman-Jamaica Fiber System (CJFS), which connects Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac to Jamaica, and the MAYA-1 cable, which spans from Colombia to Florida via Panama, Mexico, Honduras, and Costa Rica. But there have been concerns that, as the MAYA-1 is reaching the end of its life, Cayman could be left vulnerable to outages.

A 2022 report for government by consultants Grant Thornton, which was kept secret for two years and then only made public in a redacted form, raised national security concerns around Cayman’s dependence on aging cables, and recommended that millions of dollars of public cash should be invested in new cables.

Although there was little in the report that justified the CIG spending significant funds on building new cables, the previous government approved plans to draft new legislation to advance the project. However, questions remain about the need for such a large expense when the private sector is willing to invest.

Liberty has also stated that its record is solid in providing digital connection form here to the US and beyond. Even in the worst of weather, the MAYA-1 has kept Cayman online and outages are extremely rare.

The cable landing station in Cayman still be managed by Flow, has said the project will strengthen the nation’s ability to exchange high-capacity traffic with regional and global markets.

“For business customers, the upgraded subsea capacity unlocks new possibilities: scalable digital operations, advanced cloud and disaster-recovery solutions, low-latency support for financial services, and the robust infrastructure required by mission-critical applications,” Delhaise added in a release.

“These capabilities will help local and international firms operating in the Cayman Islands to innovate with confidence and to compete on a global stage.”

Libery and Flow claim that beyond the technical performance of the MAYA-1.2 enhancement, which they said will be akin to a new cable, the project has strategic significance. It will strengthen national resilience, support economic diversification, and help attract investment by ensuring the Cayman Islands remain connected to the world with the speed, capacity and reliability that modern businesses require.