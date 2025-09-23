Man found dead on Bodden Town roadside

(CNS): The RCIPS has opened an investigation into the sudden and as yet unexplained death of a 32-year-old man, believed to be from North Side, who was found dead in Lookout Gardens, Bodden Town, at around 6pm on Sunday. It appears that a member of the public called in the report, and police, EMS and the fire service attended the scene, where a doctor pronounced the unidentified man dead. He was found on the roadside and police have begun investigating the circumstances of his death.

The police have not supplied any details about whether or not the man had sustained any injuries or what the cause of death may have been. According to social media posts, it does not appear that he was a victim of a hit-and-run.

Detectives are encouraging anyone with information to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.