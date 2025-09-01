Man charged with dealing after GT drug bust

| 01/09/2025

(CNS): A 37-year-old man from George Town was due to appear in court on Monday on charges of dealing cocaine. His arrest followed a drug bust on Friday morning at a house on Kennedy Drive, George Town, where police found an undisclosed quantity of cocaine and drug paraphernalia after executing a search warrant. Jewellery suspected of being stolen were also found and seized during the search.

He was formally charged on Saturday with possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession of a utensil used in the consumption of drugs, and failing to provide a specimen of urine for analysis.

