Man accused of deliberately crashing into scooter rider

(CNS): A 45-year-old man from West Bay was arrested yesterday morning after attending the district police station with injuries he claimed to have sustained in a fight with a scooter rider on Fountain Road near to Velma Banks Drive. The RCIPS said the collision had occurred at about 10am Tuesday.

Officer who attended the scene learned that the man, who had been driving an Acura, had been involved in an altercation with the rider of the scooter just prior to the collision. Allegedly, he then deliberately struck the rider before fleeing the scene. The collision caused serious injuries to the rider, and he was transported to the HSA hospital for treatment.

The Acura driver was also taken to hospital by ambulance, but after he was discharged he was arrested by police on suspicion of assault GBH in relation to the collision, and was taken into custody.

Police said the matter was under investigation by West Bay CID and anyone who witnessed the collision or any altercation in the area is asked to call them on 949-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.