Locals shut out of the legal profession
Concerned Caymanian Legal Professional writes: As a qualified Caymanian attorney, it is increasingly painful to witness our own legal profession becoming inaccessible to the very people it is supposed to serve. Caymanians are being overlooked, undervalued, and pushed aside — while foreign professionals are brought in, often with no real knowledge of our jurisdiction, and placed in positions we are more than capable of filling.
I have applied for numerous legal and legal-support roles in Cayman — many of which I was fully qualified for — and received no interviews, no feedback, and no acknowledgement. In one case, I contributed meaningfully during a fixed-term contract and was in active discussions about a long-term role. However, after raising concerns about harassment from a non-Caymanian colleague, I was abruptly dismissed. That individual remains employed.
To make matters worse, during my time at that firm, four other Caymanians were also let go before their contracts ended. This was not a small office — it was a sizable law firm — and the vast majority of its staff were expatriates. The imbalance was impossible to ignore. And this trend is not unique to that firm.
So how is this happening?
Recruitment agencies now dominate legal hiring in Cayman. These firms don’t just find candidates — many now offer immigration and work permit services, effectively packaging recruitment and relocation into a single commercial offering. This creates a clear financial incentive to bring in foreign hires, who generate additional billable services far beyond local applicants.
Caymanians, who often apply directly to firms, are easily bypassed. Some CVs may even be resubmitted through agency channels, further diluting local visibility. The result? Local applicants face a hiring process that is heavily tilted against them, even when they meet all criteria.
Legally, the current Legal Practitioners Law allows lawyers from any Commonwealth jurisdiction with three years’ experience to be admitted to practice in Cayman, once they have a sponsoring firm and an approved work permit. There is no requirement for local experience, and no obligation to prove that no Caymanian was available.
A long-overdue solution — the Legal Services Act (LSA) — was introduced by former premier Wayne Panton, who described the existing system as an “injustice to Caymanian lawyers”. But the LSA remains largely unenforced, and Caymanians continue to be excluded from meaningful opportunities in their own profession.
The current government, under Premier André Ebanks, has acknowledged that immigration and labour reform is needed, but no clear position has been stated on the issue of foreign lawyer admissions or the protection of Caymanian legal professionals.
Meanwhile, foreign hiring now extends beyond lawyers to include legal support staff, paralegals and administrative roles — many filled by individuals with no local knowledge or experience. Caymanians are being passed over for roles they are capable of performing, and often trained for, while firms outsource hiring decisions to third-party recruiters with commercial incentives to bring in work permit holders.
We must ask:
- Why are Caymanians being excluded from roles they’re qualified to perform?
- Why are recruitment firms, some offering bundled immigration services, allowed to control legal hiring in the Cayman Islands?
- Who is enforcing Section 44(1) of the Immigration (Transition) Act, which legally requires that Caymanians be preferred over non-Caymanians where qualified?
This is not an argument against foreign professionals. It is a call for fairness, enforcement, and a legal profession that reflects the people it serves. Without transparency, oversight or meaningful reform, Caymanians will continue to be pushed to the margins of their own legal system.
I urge WORC, the Ministry of Labour, the Legal Services Council and the public to demand immediate action. Because the silence surrounding this issue is becoming as damaging as the practice itself.
The legal profession does not have a monopoly on this practice. Caymanians are only good enough as neighbours it seems, allowing foreigners a progressive existence and the ability to carry on like it’s their home country.
How long will we even be good enough as neighbours?
This article is severely flawed and has very little, if any, basis in truth.
I will try to find time next weekend to draft a rebuttal.
I am aware of a Caymanian who completed PPC with distiction (last month) who was not even called for an interview at any of the international Cayman firms. That says it all.
This is all true. Even Government doesn’t want to hire Caymanian attorneys. It’s so sad when parents spend a fortune educating their children overseas to get law degrees and do the Bar or Solicitor Course to then not have opportunities for their children here in Cayman. It’s disheartening for the young lawyer and greatly affects the Caymanian parents as well. I wish things would change.
As a Caymanian that works in a large law firm, I can say that I find it very difficult to progress. It’s not the firm won’t hire Caymanians, but I see that they fill the entry level roles with Caymanians, secretaries, “support staff” and even junior associates, but progressing to me has been where I see the divide. I have asked for training in management and progression for many years all to fall on deaf ears. The lawyers come and stay for 5-6 years when they are ready for promotion suddenly interested in PR and the big equity ones are now all “Caymanian” but they didn’t come here Caymanian and still progressed. That to me is where we are failing. Look at the senior leadership, is it Caymanian? Only in the smaller firms.
As far as I understood it, all work permits are granted on the basis that there is a training involved in their role to a Caymanian. That is what WORC and the new government need to focus on.
yawn…why would any firm in cayman actively discriminate against locals for no good reason?…it makes zero sense.
maybe go and ask the major empoyers on island about their experiences in hiring locals???….don’t be afraid of the truth.
I work in a large accounting firm, which is probably not dissimilar to a large law firm.
Caymanian professionals are not “undervalued”. They are highly valuable. Some, really, are just not that good (no different than in any country), and reach their peak at Senior Accountant before becoming a Manager.
And its not a matter of “training”; a lot of this comes from aptitude (mainly) and a bit from attitude.
Why is it that even though this is evident across the board, not just law firms, some continue to claim “it isn’t true”?
We are inept and corrupt. The regulators of our profession do not regulate. Some are complicit. The unlawful conduct of certain law firms is well known and often repeated. The only element that has any potential enforcement is the NDA that Caymanian victims must sign.
I’m Caymanian and work as a lawyer.
Frankly i think a lot of this is pretty standard. I know plenty of people who applied for jobs in London from my university days. What happened to a majority of those qualified candidates? Ignored or got a generic “we’re going with other candidates” email. c’est la vide
Everyone is a ‘qualified candidate’ by having a university degree anyways.
I do wish people would here would not have the mindset that they are owed the job. You need to work for it and prove yourself. Not just academically but also on a interpersonal level. I’ve done a university law degree and post grad ect – any monkey can do it. Read textbooks/laws/case and regurgitate it.
Isn’t this just standard for job applications?
Victim mentality once more. Just go get the work experience and qualifications and you’ll be hired before anyone else. But no, you think you’re entitled to be hired purely based on thing.
I don’t know where the OP gets the idea that law firms are not required to advertise roles and go through the same process as anyone else to test for suitable local applicants.
Speaking as a law firm partner, I can say hand on heart that a qualified Caymanian attorney is the dream recruit. We really do prefer to avoid the admin and fees involved in hiring expats, if we can.
For that same reason, the good Caymanian lawyers already have jobs with Maples and Walkers, and there’s a reason why the others don’t.
I’d love to hear the story behind ‘raising concerns about harassment from a non-Caymanian colleague’ – I’ve had more than one Caymanian employee who thinks their time is better spent writing backstabbing letters to WORC than doing the actual work they are paid for.
I really hope you aren’t the person you purport to be and are just misguided XXXX Caymanian women have been discriminated against, passed over and vilified in the private sector for years.
Nonsense. Two of the four managing partners at the Big Four accounting firms are native born Caymanian women.
To be honest. I call BS on your story. Cayman has a whistleblower protection act. So if you blow the whistle and the situation is as you say, I’m sure you’ll do very well for yourself in court. Which as a “qualified lawyer” you would know. And your employer would know that as well.
Several law firms would take that case pro bono for the publicity alone.
If you’re an attorney, why are you applying for legal assistant jobs that are far beneath your pay grade?
And there’s five of you, qualified Caymanians all screwed over by the same employer at once? That’s grounds for an even bigger splashier class action suit.
If your story is even remotely true…call some law firms today, get a real lawyer, and sue the crap out of your alleged wrongdoing employer. It’ll be made public and we can see them properly reprimanded for such an egregious transgression. But I’m still calling BS.
Another XXXX who doesn’t have a clue. You think this personal action would help to propel you in the workplace! The system is designed to fail. I support the opinion expressed.
Another Rhode scholar we’ve got on our hands. A four sentence response, presumably with some expletive in the first one, and yet not one ounce of sense.
What action is going to propel someone in the workplace?
Why would someone design a system to fail?
As an actual, Caymanian, attorney – I can say 90% chance this story is completely fabricated. Or, the employee is literally just a very poor performer and was let go because of it.
If this was true, he or she would be naming names and filing suit in court. Not hiding anonymously behind the keyboard in the comments section.
Great view point that hits all the points
Manufactured story for sure.
Too many sellout Caymanians are now partners and have zero interests in helping other Caymanians rise thru a system where the objective is kisses go by favors and full compliance on all matters so do not raise any questions or you will be next to be shown the door.
Racism and colorism are very real issues in Cayman and within professional services firms. Canadians look out for their own, English do the same and South Africans have grown up believing that persons of color and locals are lesser beings just to name a few of the overlords that have zero interests in allowing a Caymanian at the table.
The game is rigged against Caymanians in the Cayman Islands and it’s exactly how the new Caymanians and “sellout Caymanians”that are partners want it because their real love is for making as much as possible not love for a country that has given them more than they could ever dream of and achieve in their country of birth and citizenship
The problem in Cayman is the lack of enforcement of laws and the Caymanians that have no issues in breaking them.
South African here and I find your comment deeply troubling. If you think that all South Africans have that mindset then I suggest you do your diversity and inclusion training that your law firm encourages. K thanks
My guy, if your argument is that Caymanians should be hired for “Love of Country” it is pretty weak.
Being Caymanian is a characteristic not a qualification. Employers need to consider qualified Caymanian applicants, but they don’t need to hire unqualified ones.
I’m driftwood, paper Caymanian etc. etc., but I have a large number of proper Generational Caymanian friends who I met in the 1990s when we were all young professionals. They are for the most part doing amazingly well, but they would also be doing well in London or New York. Apparently to you they are sellouts because they don’t want to waste money or risk their firm’s reputation by hiring unqualified staff.
Private business is not a dumping ground for people that are not good at their jobs, that is what we have the Civil Service for.
Immigration is to blame.
1) The expat who was hired as a paralegal (since he was not a 3 years PQE lawyer).,,,at the end of 3 years immigration counted the years he worked as a paralegal towards his PQE and granted an Associate Lawyer work permit.
2) Cayman firms also hire newly qualified English lawyers in their overseas offices (to practice Cayman Islands law) and at the end of 3 years transfer them to Cayman.
3) Cayman law firms are hiring Chinese Qualified lawyers (who are not eligible for admission in UK) as “Legal Executives” who are in reality are practicing Cayman Islands law in Hong Kong. The idea is that once these persons are admitted in Hong Kong they can then be admitted as Cayman Islands attorneys – since the new Legal Services Act (not yet in force) allows Hong Kong qualified lawyers can be admitted in Cayman. Hope CI Cabinet fixes this loop-hole before the Legal Services Act comes into force….otherwise this a back door for Chinese qualified lawyers who are not eligible for admission in the UK (since they are not from common law jurisdictions) to be admitted in Cayman. One would rather have US qualified lawyers added to the list of jurisdictions – at least it is very competitive to get into a law school in the US.
The truth is I feel like Caymanians need to get overseas experience in order to compete, at the end of the day, the market is meant to be competitive. It won’t be long anyways until Cayman destroys itself and becomes like the rest of the Caribbean anyways, lol. If a Caymanian student is studying abroad, especially in a country in the UK where they likely have the right to live and work, it makes sense to just build their experience from there.
Absolutely. Exposure working in the international community is essential. Even just getting a degree from a good university for the past decade or so requires living overseas for at least one semester. To be an asset one has to have global experience unless they chose to do simple local work like wills, etc. You cannot get a job at an international firm without having a year or two working outside the jurisdiction. Happens all over the world and means big sacrifices on living conditions, workloads, lack of social life, no time for family or hobbies but in the end pays off.
You obviously don’t work in a large law firm and have not heard the story of Caymanian lawyers who worked in foreign offices… and when they returned to Cayman (with more than 10 years PQE) were told they are not ready to apply for partnership as they do not have a client base in Cayman. The client base developed during their time in the foreign offices did not count. Caymanian lawyers in large firms now think twice about going abroad.
That’s because some clients follow their lawyers to the new firm; and some don’t, which says a lot more about a lawyer than a qualification or CV.
Cayman has been balkanized. Since 2008 a new population of new-“Caymanians” have been imported. It was easier to bring in new money than to look at and fix the societal slum that most generational Caymanians are in. It has been decades of ruling indigenous Caymanian people out of worthy employment. The same 5% that stood up against the lockdown and vaccine rollout, are seemingly the strong set of Cayman while the other 95% of Cayman people will be the welfare state and silently disappear from history.
Wow, you are obviously amazing and should be our next Premier!
No one is indigenous to Cayman. The first human settlement in Cayman was only several hundred years ago.