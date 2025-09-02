Local gong nominations open for ‘nation builders’

George Town cargo dock

(CNS): The public is invited to make nominations for the renamed National Recognition Awards, which will be announced out at the National Heroes Day celebrations next January. The theme is “Physical Infrastructure” and nominations for individuals or groups opened on Monday, 1 September, and will close on Wednesday, 15 October. The categories are Landmark Leaders, Infrastructure Innovators, and Builders of Cayman.

Physical infrastructure includes roads, docks, airports, utilities (such as water, power and sewerage), telecommunications, schools, hospitals and other essential buildings that serve the community.

“The theme of Physical Infrastructure gives us an opportunity to honour our nation builders – the individuals and groups whose work has helped develop our country and made a lasting and transformative impact,” said Teresa Echenique, the chief officer for the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Culture and Heritage, who is chairing the National Recognition Awards Committee.

“We are encouraging the public to make their nominations ahead of the deadline so we can recognise those who have contributed significantly to our growth and quality of life,” she added.