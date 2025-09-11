Jet Blue resumes flight from Ft Lauderdale

JetBlue A320 aircraft

(CNS): JetBlue will resume its year-round service from Ft. Lauderdale to Grand Cayman this winter, which local tourism officials hope will increase passenger arrivals for the 2025/2026 high season. The service will operate three days per week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, and is the fifth new service added to the Cayman Islands, for this winter season.

Officials are now hoping that the additional airlift capacity will boost stay-over guest numbers for 2025 as the Department of Tourism seeks to match the 2019 pre-COVID visitor numbers of a half million people.

“This returning JetBlue route represents a solid vote of confidence in the Cayman Islands and underscores our strength and appeal as a premier Caribbean destination,” said Tourism Minister Gary Rutty. “JetBlue’s commitment to our destination reinforces what we’ve always known — that the Cayman Islands stands as a true gem in the Caribbean, offering unparalleled experiences from our world-famous Seven Mile Beach to our popular Sunday brunch tradition.”

The return of the route will allow more travellers to discover why the Cayman Islands consistently rank among the world’s most beloved destinations, delivering exceptional value and unforgettable memories, Rutty added. “We are excited to welcome back this JetBlue service and look forward to sharing our warm hospitality with more visitors from Florida.”

Officials said that five new routes this winter have significantly expanded airlift capacity and provided travellers from the Southeast USA and beyond with more convenient access to the destination. The three-times-weekly schedule is strategically designed to cater both to short getaways and longer visits.

As of the end of July, over 300,000 overnight guests had flown into Cayman, and despite what several operators have said is a slow low season this year, with the arrival of the busier season in November, expectations are high that 2025 will exceed last year’s overall arrival numbers of almost 438,000 stay-over visitors.

DoT officials said the return of Jet Blue and the other airlines that have added Grand Cayman as a destination this year highlights its growing appeal among travellers seeking world-class diving, pristine beaches, unique cultural experiences, and diverse culinary options.