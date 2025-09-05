Jefferson: belt-tightening has reduced risk of deficit

Financial Secretary Kenneth Jefferson answers PAC questions

(CNS): Financial Secretary Kenneth Jefferson told the Public Accounts Committee on Thursday that he believes the Cayman Islands Government will now avoid a deficit at the end of this year because of the action being taken across the civil service to cut spending, especially with a hiring freeze. Jefferson appeared before PAC to answer questions about the sustainability of government finances that had been raised in a damning report by the Office of the Auditor General.

Before the committee began delving into how the government will increase revenue and cut spending, given the multiple pressures on the public purse, Jefferson gave a general update on the anticipated year-end deficit.

The CIG is still in an overall bind because the trend of revenue growth is far behind expenditure growth, he said. However, following directives from Deputy Governor Franz Manderson to freeze recruitment and non-urgent spending, the country is likely to break even or have a small surplus by 31 December.

“There’s no doubt… it’s not a good trend,” Jefferson told PAC, as he explained that expenditure growth outstrips revenue growth to such an extent that Cayman is at real risk of a deficit this year, next year and beyond. However, he appeared confident that it would be avoided. He said that “if things do not go awry”, the government is likely to end the year slightly in the black.

Nevertheless, there are still pressures on the public purse, he warned: the RCIPS is exempt from the hiring freeze, and ministries are expected to seek additional funds to pay for healthcare bills for the elderly, indigent and uninsured Caymanians, as well as more cash for welfare support.

But even taking that into consideration, Jefferson said it is likely that enough has been done for the government to avoid a deficit.

He said the CIG is now compiling a new budget, and by the end of this month, there will be a much clearer picture about how this year will end and what the forecast is for a deficit or surplus in 2026 and 2027. If deficits are predicted for next year or the year after that, the government will have to trim spending or add new fees.

Throughout the day, members discussed the long-term crunch the government is facing, but after several hours of questioning Jefferson and Manderson, they failed to find much in the way of consensus or solutions.

The Cayman Islands are facing massively increased pressure on public services that have not kept pace with uncontrolled population growth. The problems are compounded by the failure of both the pension system and the health insurance regime, which are wholly inadequate, leaving the government to pick up the tab for local people’s health and general needs as they age.

Discussions focused on the complexities of public finances, but there were few solutions on offer from the politicians about increasing fees, how to cut spending, or the lack of attention the previous government had paid to the actual impact of policy decisions on revenue. They were equally silent on the poor budget predictions and lack of accountability for the more than $1.2 billion that the government now collects each year.

PAC is expected to draft a response in its own report based on the special audit report conducted by Sue Winspear, the former auditor general, which was published in February, just before she left. The report, Improving Financial Accountability and Transparency: Long-term Financial Sustainability, which was the last in a series of three, sets out in detail the risks and unsustainability of the public finances.

Check back to CNS next week for more on the discussions during the PAC meeting, including potential fee increases next year, and the continued problems of accountability and transparency in the budget process.

See the PAC proceedings on CIGTV below:

as the population soars, poverty grips deep in some parts of the local community and the cost of health care and inadequate pensions under the systems that have been created are draining government coffers.