Indemnities for directors should be banned
Chris Johnson writes: I would like to add my thoughts to this interesting article of Mr Polack and whilst it refers to the Caribbean I will confine my remarks to the Cayman Islands. Firstly, I distinguish between investment projects such as hedge funds and real estate projects, including condos and hotels. The former are largely regulated by CIMA who approve the directors.
Some of these are the promoters who have a vested interest in the fund and its wellbeing, whilst others are ‘professional directors’ who act independently for a fee but are expected to have sufficient skill to ensure the fund does not fail. In early years following the introduction of the Mutual Fund law, many of the latter directors in Cayman had multiple directorships, so much in fact that there was not enough time in the day for them to carry out their multiple roles.
Since that date many funds have failed, leaving huge losses such as the Madoff disaster. Litigation frequently takes place and frequently fails. Whilst auditors can be sued for negligence, directors are immune. This is because they are indemnifies under the company’s Articles of Association drafted by the lawyers.
That gives rise to an extraordinary conflict by the legal profession. Articles of Association are used to protect the stakeholders, not the directors. The practice of indemnities was banned in England many years ago and the colonies followed suit, the last one being Guernsey over 15 years ago. My own efforts to have this practice banned has fallen on stony ground.
Generally speaking, directors of non-financial entities are not regulated by CIMA. There is no need. However there is a need to protect both investors and creditors, and it is high time that Cayman banned the use of indemnities.
This comment was posted in response to: Caribbean developers – the tip of the iceberg
Great point Chris, I would be happy to support your proposal if the reverse were also true. There should be liability for liquidators that bring frivolous lawsuits against directors based on little or no supporting evidence because the liquidators will spend years milking the cow under the guise of “recovering” assets for shareholders. There is usually nothing left once the liquidators are done with little or no pushback from the courts as to costs.
What if they use their best judgment and the investment fails and a disgruntled investor sues them?
TBH I don’t know much about it. But if I were a director I would want some degree of protection for things beyond my control. Say there’s a board of 3 and 2 vote to do something and I vote against it and that thing goes wrong…am I personally on the hook for it? Because if so, I’d never be a director.
What if the CEO or COO do something in contravention of the director’s wishes/instructions? Am I still on the hook?
You can do your best, and do everything above board and the business could still fail. I happens all the time.
The customers of the Cayman financial services industry in this case are the promoters of funds, and they want their documents drafted to protect themselves. Legislation to ban indemnities would in all likelihood see much of that business depart for more flexible jurisdictions, with inevitable consequences for the financial wellbeing of Cayman’s financial services community and government.
Chris is, ethically speaking, absolutely right. But I don’t think ethics will persuade anyone to change the law in this case.
The major law firms in the Cayman Islands were consulted in the drafting of the Mutual Funds Law (now Act) of the Cayman Islands and are consulted for subsequent revisions. Those same law firms draft the memorandum and articles for funds. Those same law firms also provide independent directorship services, either directly or through subsidiaries. Hence, indemnities for fund directors.
Thanks Chris. I believe this should also apply to Board Members appointed by politicians. They are given indemnity and then instructed by the politican to committ egrigious acts. Anyone with any integrity willing to sit on a Board does not need to receive indemnity as long as they use their best judgment when making decisions.