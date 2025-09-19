Indemnities for directors should be banned

Chris Johnson writes: I would like to add my thoughts to this interesting article of Mr Polack and whilst it refers to the Caribbean I will confine my remarks to the Cayman Islands. Firstly, I distinguish between investment projects such as hedge funds and real estate projects, including condos and hotels. The former are largely regulated by CIMA who approve the directors.

Some of these are the promoters who have a vested interest in the fund and its wellbeing, whilst others are ‘professional directors’ who act independently for a fee but are expected to have sufficient skill to ensure the fund does not fail. In early years following the introduction of the Mutual Fund law, many of the latter directors in Cayman had multiple directorships, so much in fact that there was not enough time in the day for them to carry out their multiple roles.

Since that date many funds have failed, leaving huge losses such as the Madoff disaster. Litigation frequently takes place and frequently fails. Whilst auditors can be sued for negligence, directors are immune. This is because they are indemnifies under the company’s Articles of Association drafted by the lawyers.

That gives rise to an extraordinary conflict by the legal profession. Articles of Association are used to protect the stakeholders, not the directors. The practice of indemnities was banned in England many years ago and the colonies followed suit, the last one being Guernsey over 15 years ago. My own efforts to have this practice banned has fallen on stony ground.

Generally speaking, directors of non-financial entities are not regulated by CIMA. There is no need. However there is a need to protect both investors and creditors, and it is high time that Cayman banned the use of indemnities.