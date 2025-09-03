In defence of the DPP: addressing Cayman’s criminal justice system

A concerned observer writes: Recent criticism of Simon Davis deserves a measured response, particularly given the anonymous nature of the attack against a public officer who is effectively constitutionally barred from defending himself publicly.

Constitutional context and political cowardice

Davis finds himself in the same position as senior judges during Britain’s Brexit litigation. When the Daily Mail branded High Court judges “enemies of the people” [1] over the Miller case, Lord Chancellor Liz Truss shamefully failed to defend the judiciary. Lord Chief Justice Lord Thomas condemned her stance as “completely and utterly wrong” [2], noting that Truss had a statutory duty to defend judicial independence. Former Lord Chief Justice Lord Judge accused her of causing a “constitutional breakdown” [3] by failing to speak out.

Davis faces identical political abandonment. Caymanian politicians lack constitutional literacy and find it electorally expedient to scapegoat an expat DPP rather than address systemic failures. Unlike Britain, where backbench MPs eventually criticised Truss’s dereliction, no Caymanian politician will defend prosecutorial independence.

Legislative and practical constraints

The ODPP’s challenges stem from structural problems beyond any individual’s control:

Employment law dysfunction

Cayman’s deeply politicised employment protections render incompetent local staff effectively unsackable. This isn’t about training deficiencies; fundamental aptitude gaps cannot be remedied through “development programmes”. The legislative framework forces retention of unsuitable personnel whilst criminalising basic performance management.

The rot began with the Caymanian Protection Law 1971: it ill behoves locals to both fetter the ODPP’s staffing discretion, and then condemn him for his department’s performance. Give him free rein to sack staff, and the resources to recruit and retain replacements, or accept the consequences of your own legislation and political demands for special treatment of Caymanians.

The digitisation failure: root cause of the FOI controversy

The recent attack on Davis stems from the ODPP’s inability to provide comprehensive statistics on prosecutorial decisions via Freedom of Information requests. This failure exposes a fundamental problem: Cayman’s criminal justice system remains entirely non-digitised. Without digital case management systems, centralised databases, or electronic record-keeping, the ODPP cannot efficiently extract statistical data that should be readily available in any modern prosecution service.

This digitisation failure falls wholly, entirely and exclusively upon CIG for systematically refusing to resource the ODPP and courts properly. As the Chief Justice explained in her 2024 speech, under: “BUILDING A MODERN TECHNOLOGY ENABLED COURTHOUSE… the current courthouse infrastructure cannot support the implementation of digital technology solutions that would enhance efficiency, accessibility, and transparency in our judicial processes” [4].

Digital prosecutions require digital courthouse infrastructure. Currently, this remains pure fantasy in Cayman’s Third World judicial facilities. The concept of transparent, accountable prosecution services providing real-time statistical analysis is impossible without fundamental infrastructure investment that CIG refuses to authorise.

Resource starvation and infrastructure failures

The Honourable Chief Justice Margaret Ramsay-Hale and her predecessors have consistently urged Caymanian politicians for years to replace the current courthouse [4] [5] [6] [7]. Despite repeated judicial pleas highlighting the inadequate facilities that compromise the administration of justice, successive governments have failed to deliver.

What Cayman requires is an entirely new judicial complex along the lines of Singapore’s International Commercial Court, Maxwell Chambers (Singapore), London’s Rolls Building, or the International Dispute Resolution Centre (London), DIFC (Dubai), or ADGM (Abu Dhabi), facilities befitting Cayman’s putative competitors, behind which the FSD falls painfully, palpably short.

The Chief Justice’s 2024 plea was particularly poignant, inter alia: “Modern Courts require witness care rooms for both the prosecution and defence witnesses. This is urgent and essential. Imagine being a victim of a violent crime and sitting in the foyer across from the person who you have accused of committing the crime against you” [4].

I am not just arguing that a new courthouse is essential to preserve Cayman’s international credibility and revenue streams from the FSD, though that matters enormously: I am arguing that it is essential to provide basic dignity for Caymanian victims of crime. They deserve better than the current shameful arrangements.

Political contempt / contemptible politicians

I watched close-up in January 2024, at the opening of the Grand Court, when the Chief Justice pleaded to the then Premier, Julianna O’Connor-Connolly (“JuJu”), for new court buildings. JuJu sat looking bored, contemptuous and disengaged. She didn’t even deign to look at Ramsay-Hale while the latter was addressing her. I found the spectacle repulsive: JuJu was a singularly contemptible figure. Her evident utter contempt for the suffering of victims exposed not a political position, but a deep and personal moral vacuity. One can only infer that she decided that there were no votes in it for her: unlike the no doubt eponymous JuJu Memorial School in Brac [8].

Judicial shortage

Criminal trials require judges. The persistent shortage of criminal-experienced judges creates unavoidable backlogs. Cayman’s own reporting confirms defence lawyer shortages [9], demonstrating sector-wide recruitment problems that extend beyond prosecutorial services or judges.

The case for judicial reform: beyond the failed jury system

Sir Brian Leveson’s recent comprehensive review of England and Wales’s criminal courts [10] offers a roadmap that Cayman should seriously consider – and probably go beyond. Leveson recommended creating a “Crown Court Bench Division” where cases would be heard by a judge and two magistrates, removing many cases from jury trial. He also proposed allowing judge-alone trials for complex cases, particularly serious fraud, recognising that modern financial crimes often exceed jury comprehension capabilities.

Cayman’s problems are exponentially more acute than those identified by Leveson. England’s jury pool draws from a population of 56 million; Cayman’s draws from barely 40,000 Caymanians. The burden of three-month jury service on this minuscule population is unsustainable and unfair [11] [12].

Moreover, Cayman’s interconnected community creates inevitable conflicts: e.g. jury tampering cases [13], until recently the systematic exclusion of Sister Island residents [14], and the reality that everyone knows (or is even related to) everyone [15] make fair jury selection nearly impossible.

There are compelling arguments that, in the USA, diversity mandates have undermined jury deliberation quality [16], but Cayman faces the opposite problem: insufficient diversity within an essentially closed gene pool. Moving to judge-alone trials for most serious cases would eliminate these structural problems whilst improving both efficiency and fairness. However, judges must provide reasoned decisions unlike jury verdicts, making trials longer but more legally sound, so this would require substantial investment in additional judicial resources (certainly at first instance, but probably also appellate level as reasoned judgments are easier to appeal, however unmeritoriously).

Judge-alone trials offer exponentially superior witness protection, a critical advantage in Cayman’s small, interconnected community where witness intimidation is a documented plague. The execution of Crown witness Caine Dimitri Thomas in 2022 [17], following his testimony against co-conspirators, exemplifies the lethal risks facing those who cooperate with prosecution. Multiple witness tampering cases [18] and the acknowledged “Stop Snitching” culture [19] demonstrate that thousands of reported incidents annually fail to reach conviction, often because witnesses fear retaliation. [20]

In jury trials, witness identities must be disclosed to twelve citizens, creating twelve potential sources of information leakage in a community where everyone knows everyone. Judge-alone trials eliminate this multiplication of risk: sensitive witness identities need only be disclosed to a single, professionally trained judge bound by judicial ethics and experienced in handling confidential information. This dramatically reduces opportunities for inadvertent or deliberate disclosure that could endanger witnesses.

Moreover, Cayman’s existing statutory regime for witness anonymity [21] becomes exponentially simpler to implement in judge-alone trials. Rather than navigating the complex constitutional balance required in jury trials (where courts must simultaneously protect witnesses, preserve defendants’ confrontation rights, and ensure twelve lay jurors aren’t prejudiced by anonymity measures), judge-alone trials eliminate this triangulation problem entirely. A single professional decision-maker can assess witness credibility whilst maintaining necessary confidentiality, removing both the information leakage risk inherent in twelve-person juries and the procedural complications of managing anonymity orders in jury trials.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Predictably, defence counsel will resist such reforms, both because jury trials offer theatrical opportunities for emotional appeals over legal merit (hence the derisive term “jury point” for submissions designed to manipulate rather than persuade) and because experienced advocates know that judges are considerably harder to mislead than laypersons unfamiliar with legal principles and evidential standards.

The courthouse location question

Whilst the Chief Justice has properly focused on the need for adequate judicial facilities, there are compelling reasons why any new courthouse should be located in Camana Bay rather than George Town. George Town suffers from chronic congestion, inadequate parking, and infrastructure challenges that undermine its suitability for a world-class judicial facility serving international clients. During peak business hours, parking is virtually impossible, forcing lawyers and clients to navigate significant distances in court dress whilst carrying heavy case materials.

Camana Bay represents modern urban planning excellence, offering abundant parking, diverse amenities crucial for lengthy proceedings, and strategic accessibility for international professionals typically accommodated along Seven Mile Beach. Its architectural standards and integrated design would reinforce Cayman’s reputation as a sophisticated financial jurisdiction. Compare George Town’s dysfunction to London’s Commercial Court or Singapore’s Supreme Court; the contrast is embarrassing for a jurisdiction competing globally for high-value disputes.

A Camana Bay courthouse would benefit from proximity to major law firms, streamlined logistics for complex multi-party cases, and an environment that projects competence rather than chaos. This isn’t merely aesthetic: first impressions matter enormously in international commercial litigation where parties choose forum based partly on perceived judicial quality and professional environment [22].

Finally, I understand that during Camana Bay’s early development phase, Dart offered to construct a new courthouse at his own expense. Whether such an offer remains available is unknown, but the basic economics remain compelling: a private developer with proven expertise in world-class construction could deliver superior facilities faster and more cost-effectively than CIG’s traditional procurement processes. Given Cayman’s fiscal constraints and CIG’s demonstrated inability to deliver major infrastructure projects on time or budget, exploring such public-private partnership arrangements would be prudent governance rather than corporate favouritism.

For the avoidance of doubt, I don’t work for Dart. I just have (a) eyes; (b) international clients; and (c) a desire for the jurisdiction to succeed.

International talent drain

The broader context is Cayman’s declining attractiveness to qualified professionals. Work permit restrictions, hostile political rhetoric, and systematic preference for locals regardless of competence drives talent elsewhere. Singapore, Dubai, and Hong Kong offer superior career prospects without constant deportation threats or professional undermining. CNS, and the comments section in particular, have covered this admirably, and it is relevant here because of the difficulty that all potential employers (presumably including the ODPP) have in attracting competent, experienced professionals to the jurisdiction.

Further personal attacks

Neither the UK DPP nor the US Attorney General personally prosecute trials. The petulant assertion in one of the comments under this article attacking Davis, that he should conduct cases himself, reflects fundamental misunderstanding of prosecutorial hierarchy. His role is strategic oversight, policy development, and institutional management, precisely what effective prosecution services require.

Conclusion

I have never met Simon Davis and have no personal interest in defending him. However, (a) this attack exemplifies the destructive scapegoating that prevents serious criminal justice reform; and (b) I don’t like bullies, and I was disgusted when the Daily Mail attacked British judges during Brexit, but then I didn’t have a voice. Here, if CNS permits me, I do.

The problems identified (delayed trials, poor case management, inadequate resources) reflect decades of political failure, legislative dysfunction, and structural constraints that no DPP can remedy personally.

Rather than anonymous character assassination, critics should focus on underlying problems: politicians’ self-interested spending decisions, employment laws that prevent performance management (and which Myers threatens to make even more damaging), chronic underfunding of essential services, and a jury system unfit for purpose in a micro-jurisdiction.

The ODPP’s challenges mirror those facing criminal justice systems globally. The difference is that other jurisdictions address structural problems through legislative reform, adequate funding, and political leadership. Cayman prefers to blame the messenger whilst ignoring the message.

REFERENCES:

[1] Wikipedia, ‘Enemies of the People (headline)’ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Enemies_of_the_People_(headline)

[2] Public Law for Everyone, ‘She is constitutionally absolutely wrong: The Lord Chief Justice on the Lord Chancellor’ https://publiclawforeveryone.com/2017/03/22/she-is-constitutionally-absolutely-wrong-the-lord-chief-justice-on-the-lord-chancellor/

[3] Scottish Legal News, ‘England: Liz Truss accused of causing constitutional breakdown over failure to defend judiciary’ https://www.scottishlegal.com/articles/england-liz-truss-accused-of-causing-constitutional-breakdown-over-failure-to-defend-judiciary

[4] Hon Chief Justice, ‘2024 Speech at the Opening of the Legal Year’ https://judicial.ky/wp-content/uploads/HON.-CHIEF-JUSTICE-2024-SPEECH-AT-THE-OPENING-OF-THE-LEGAL-YEAR-2024-GRAND-COURT-OPENING-1-1.pdf

[5] Cayman Compass, ‘New chief, old speech as Ramsay-Hale calls for new courthouse’ https://www.caymancompass.com/2024/01/10/new-chief-old-speech-as-ramsay-hale-calls-for-new-courthouse/

[6] CNS, ‘New chief, old speech as CJ pleads for new courthouse’ https://caymannewsservice.com/2024/01/new-chief-old-speech-as-cj-pleads-for-new-courthouse/

[7] Hon Chief Justice, ‘2025 Speech at the Opening of the Legal Year’ https://judicial.ky/wp-content/uploads/publications/speeches/HON.-CHIEF-JUSTICE-2025-SPEECH-AT-THE-OPENING-OF-THE-LEGAL-YEAR-2025-GRAND-COURT-OPENING.pdf

[8] The total budgeted cost for the redevelopment of the Layman E. Scott Sr. High School in Cayman Brac, commissioned by Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, is CI$65 million, which is equivalent to US$78 million. This funding, approved as part of the 2024-2025 government budget, represents a substantial increase from the initial projection of CI$37.3 million (US$44.76 million) outlined in the August 2021 Strategic Outline Case. According to a report by CNS on 29 November 2023 (https://caymannewsservice.com/2023/11/major-projects-get-green-light-in-2b-budget), the approved budget allocates CI$30 million in 2024 and CI$35 million in 2025 to the project. The original, lower estimate was reported by the Cayman Compass on 24 August 2021 (https://www.caymancompass.com/2021/08/24/business-case-calls-for-37-3-mil-brac-high-school), highlighting the significant escalation in the project’s anticipated cost.

[9] CNS, ‘Shortage of criminal defence lawyers still delaying justice’ https://caymannewsservice.com/2025/01/shortage-of-criminal-defence-lawyers-still-delaying-justice/

[10] Full report: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/independent-review-of-the-criminal-courts-part-1, ‘Sir Brian Leveson’s Independent Review of the Criminal Courts (Part I)’ and summary here: https://www.olliers.com/news/sir-brian-levesons-independent-review-of-the-criminal-courts-part-i/

[11] Cayman Compass, ‘Jury duty: When the court calls’ https://www.caymancompass.com/2018/01/18/jury-duty-when-the-court-calls/

[12] Cayman Compass, ‘Top lawyers back jury duty for permanent residents’ https://www.caymancompass.com/2025/03/12/top-lawyers-back-jury-duty-for-permanent-residents/

[13] Cayman Compass, ‘Man on trial for jury tampering’ https://www.caymancompass.com/2024/07/16/man-on-trial-for-jury-tampering/

[14] Cayman Compass, ‘Cayman Brac residents back on jury list’ https://www.caymancompass.com/2023/10/02/cayman-brac-residents-back-on-jury-list/

[15] Cayman Compass, ‘Jury conflicts delay trial of former housing trust chairman’ https://www.caymancompass.com/2024/02/02/jury-conflicts-delay-trial-of-former-housing-trust-chairman/

[16] The American Tribune, ‘Diversity Destroyed the Jury System’ https://open.substack.com/pub/theamericantribune/p/diversity-destroyed-the-jury-system

[17] Cayman Marl Road, ‘Crown witness executed in the Cayman Islands’ https://caymanmarlroad.com/2022/04/28/crown-witness-executed/

[18] Cayman News Service, ‘Woman sent to prison for witness tampering’ https://caymannewsservice.com/2024/05/woman-sent-to-prison-for-witness-tampering/

[19] Tempo Networks, ‘“Stop Snitching”: Witness intimidation in Cayman Loop Cayman Islands’ https://www.temponetworks.com/2022/08/12/stop-snitching-witness-intimidation-in-cayman-loop-cayman-islands/

[20] E.g. CNS, Silent witnesses allowed suspect killer to walk free, https://caymannewsservice.com/2022/03/silent-witnesses-allowed-suspect-killer-to-walk-free/

[21] ‘Justice Protection Law (2017 Revision)’ https://legislation.gov.ky/cms/images/LEGISLATION/PRINCIPAL/2008/2008-0016/JusticeProtectionAct_2017%20Revision.pdf; ‘Criminal Evidence (Witness Anonymity) Law (2014 Revision)’ https://legislation.gov.ky/cms/images/LEGISLATION/PRINCIPAL/2010/2010-0011/2010-0011_2014%20Revision.pdf; ‘Evidence Law (2018 Revision)’ https://legislation.gov.ky/cms/images/LEGISLATION/PRINCIPAL/1978/1978-0013/EvidenceAct_2018%20Revision.pdf; ‘Victim and Witness | Director of Public Prosecutions’ https://www.gov.ky/dpp/victim-and-witness.html

[22] Camana Bay, ‘About’ https://www.camanabay.com/about/