Immigration has ‘tremendous impact’ on school place shortage

Finance Minister Rolston Anglin chairs Finance Committee, 25 September

(CNS): Predicting the number of placements needed for children in government schools is increasingly complicated and presents a risk to the country, given the uncertainty surrounding the number of children who become Caymanian every year, Education Minister Rolston Anglin has said.

He explained that the “immigration impact on the school system is tremendous” because the student headcount is not only impacted by births but also by new Caymanian families and local spouses who marry expatriate partners and adopt children from previous marriages.

Answering questions in Finance Committee on Thursday about the CI$19.3 million of additional funds that Anglin was seeking for education services this year, he said that, given Cayman’s transient population, every day there could be new Caymanians added to the list of status holders.

He told opposition member Roy Tatum (RED) that forecasting and managing place numbers was a significant challenge because the predictions are not just based on Caymanian births but those who achieve status.

In addition and even more difficult to predict is the number of children whose non-Caymanian parent has married a Caymanian who then adopts them. Anglin said there is no scientific way of working this out because there is no way to know how many Caymanians are likely to marry non-Caymanians with dependent children whom they bring to the new marriage.

The minister explained that with a significant number of non-Caymanians (more than half the population) living in the Cayman Islands, education officials are trying to find better ways to predict the number of places that will be needed in schools to accommodate students for the next decade, but this is extremely difficult.

“How we go about projecting is very unscientific; let’s be frank about it,” he said, adding that the education ministry and department received a significant number of requests this year for placement for non-Caymanian students, most of whom were dependents of Caymanians.

Although non-Caymanian children are not generally accepted into government schools, 16% of the school population is non-Caymanian, either dependents of locals or the children of expatriates teaching in government schools or other essential civil servants. Anglin said that this year they had been “bombarded” with requests for placements for non-Caymanian students, many of whom have Caymanian connections and are therefore entitled to apply to attend government schools.

“It is a massive amount of commitment that we have to make going forward as it relates to the number of children who potentially will be Caymanian children,” the minister said, and noting that these new students can be in any district, and often have to attended schools outside their catchment area.

Of the $19.3 million in additional funds voted for education, more than $10 million was for the delivery of primary and secondary education, while just under $6 million was for scholarships.