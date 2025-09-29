Immigration has ‘tremendous impact’ on school place shortage
(CNS): Predicting the number of placements needed for children in government schools is increasingly complicated and presents a risk to the country, given the uncertainty surrounding the number of children who become Caymanian every year, Education Minister Rolston Anglin has said.
He explained that the “immigration impact on the school system is tremendous” because the student headcount is not only impacted by births but also by new Caymanian families and local spouses who marry expatriate partners and adopt children from previous marriages.
Answering questions in Finance Committee on Thursday about the CI$19.3 million of additional funds that Anglin was seeking for education services this year, he said that, given Cayman’s transient population, every day there could be new Caymanians added to the list of status holders.
He told opposition member Roy Tatum (RED) that forecasting and managing place numbers was a significant challenge because the predictions are not just based on Caymanian births but those who achieve status.
In addition and even more difficult to predict is the number of children whose non-Caymanian parent has married a Caymanian who then adopts them. Anglin said there is no scientific way of working this out because there is no way to know how many Caymanians are likely to marry non-Caymanians with dependent children whom they bring to the new marriage.
The minister explained that with a significant number of non-Caymanians (more than half the population) living in the Cayman Islands, education officials are trying to find better ways to predict the number of places that will be needed in schools to accommodate students for the next decade, but this is extremely difficult.
“How we go about projecting is very unscientific; let’s be frank about it,” he said, adding that the education ministry and department received a significant number of requests this year for placement for non-Caymanian students, most of whom were dependents of Caymanians.
Although non-Caymanian children are not generally accepted into government schools, 16% of the school population is non-Caymanian, either dependents of locals or the children of expatriates teaching in government schools or other essential civil servants. Anglin said that this year they had been “bombarded” with requests for placements for non-Caymanian students, many of whom have Caymanian connections and are therefore entitled to apply to attend government schools.
“It is a massive amount of commitment that we have to make going forward as it relates to the number of children who potentially will be Caymanian children,” the minister said, and noting that these new students can be in any district, and often have to attended schools outside their catchment area.
Of the $19.3 million in additional funds voted for education, more than $10 million was for the delivery of primary and secondary education, while just under $6 million was for scholarships.
See the relevant finance committee proceedings below on CIGTV:
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Education, Local News
I work in the schools, and it’s crazy how full they are. Any small space is repurposed to add to teaching space, to the detriment of the students, in many cases.
There’s no magic solution here, other than adding capacity by building new schools or extensions, or, as pointed out, enforce the non-Caymanian kids needing to go to a private school.
No kidding Sherlock
I believe the ESO is sadly and shamelessly underutilized. They are an example of how the government’s silo MO prevents the civil service from becoming more effective. All departments are forced by their own laws not to reach out to other departments which probably have answers they need for curate projections. Sad, really.
Immigration should stop allowing dependents to be brought to island where the work permit holder can not afford private education . Immigration are allowing dependents , two in some cases where the work permit holder is earning less then 4,000 a month and then the work permit holder is getting free education in government schools for dependents as at that salary level they cannot afford private school . This is immigrations fault for not doing their job and denying dependent applications . I am sure the percentage of non caymanian students in government schools is far higher than stated .
Disallow children of non-Caymanian employees free access to the public school system. Problem solved.
↑↑↑↑↑↑↑↑↑↑↑↑↑↑↑↑↑↑
THIS!!!
Why are Caymanians, and productive expats, being forced to subsidise unproductive low-wage immigrants who are using chain migration to exploit Cayman for free education for their offspring.
Get rid of them.
Just enforce the following sections of the immigration law:
As a condition of residing in Cayman as an approved dependant:
1. Expatriate dependants must be in private schools;
2. Expatriate dependants must be in private schools; and
3. Expatriate dependants must be in private schools.
And the 16% number is way off. The number of non-Caymanian children in government schools seems to be much higher than that.
If the government wants diversity then at least charge meaningful school fees for expatriate children. Expatriate civil servants get free education for their expatriate children. The problem is it is not really free. We are paying $30,000 for each one.
Reading references to Canada and other countries in the comments, as if they are dealing with an immigration explosion anywhere near to the levels of Cayman.
This type of attitude is precisely why I encourage Cayman to totally ignore the outside noise and focus like a laser on what is best for our people.
I’ve been saying from the inception of CNS (over 10 yrs ago) that if western nations were dealing with the rate of immigration as we were they would have rioted, protested and imploded long before reaching our levels.
Take a look around right now and this is precisely what is happening.
Cayman, let us continue to ignore the two-faced hypocrites in our midst who would never extend similar advice and sentiments in their home country..as they forge a new, better life for themselves here in ours.
– Whodatis
Apparently
Welcome back Whodatis. You have been missed.
Like a persistent case of hemorrhoids
The problem cited doesn’t seem that hard to figure out.
Ask WORC to review the applications for PR from people married to Caymanians. Previous estimates show this is about 600 people per year.
Count the number with dependents listed. If this cannot be done with a simple Excel pivot table, do a sampling of 50 or 100 PR applications per year to get a rate of dependents.
Now you have a maximum number of dependents who have a parent with PR and a Caymanian step-parent, this can be your upper limit for school places.
Or, look at the rate of PR being granted to an expatriate child of a Permanent resident or a Caymanian turning 18, this gives you the number of expat children with a Caymanian connection turning 18 and you could assume this rate is uniform across all ages. E.g. if there are 100 expat children of a PR/Caymanian status holder turning 18 in a given year, then there are 100 expat children turning 5 in a given year.
Presumably we have the proportion of children in private v public schools to apply to those numbers? If 60% of Caymanian children are in public schools, then 60% of expat children with a Caymanian step-parent could need places in public schools.
“Math is hard”. – The Caymanian Education System
Correction. The Jamaican education system imposed on the Cayman Islands.
Let me fix the funding problem for you.
Scholarship reforms. No more kids go to the United States Period. Kids only get off island scholarships when accepted into a Russell Group school for an approved course of study.
Otherwise, free or discounted placement into the UCCI or a new Cayman Trade School.
Next ask an actual statistician to help you project school placement requirements. I bet you will find out they can do a scientific estimate. You have birth and immigration data and you have historical data on the number of children that became Caymanian in any given year. Next year will be similar.
Cayman has a revenue problem, so much money is washing around the CIG is able to be silly with it.
Add means testing and government-underwritten student loans. As in most areas of the budget, there seems to be no effort whatsoever to achieve best bang for buck in government spending.
Students should be able to get scholarships to study trade qualifications too. The bottom three quintiles should get as much if not more support than the top two, who go to college and university.
If only we had some sort of heavily funded government office that could provide projection data and the like. We could call it the Economics and Statistics Office or something like that. Pretty novel idea I know.
Thank you.
Live and learn. Cheap labor means someone else has to pay for education, Healthcare, and increase in crime. Start tracking all of the costs associated with Cheap labor.
And, 12:43, a whole heap of those “cheap labour” marry our not so bright Cayman girls who then adopt the waifs and strays of their new husband from overseas who pretty soon will be looking around for a new “ooman” to check out, leaving them with no money and a bucket load of kids to try to rear. Recipe for future indiscipline and civil unrest.
Iread the above recent article with interest, but I couldn’t help thinking—we’ve been here before. The issues we’re facing aren’t new, and they’re definitely not unique to Cayman. Countries like Canada have been dealing with immigration, blended families, and population growth for decades. And guess what? They still manage to plan ahead and make it work.
So what’s our excuse?
For years, we’ve been pushing to grow our population—welcoming expatriates, encouraging development, and expanding our economy. But somewhere along the way, we forgot to build the foundation to support that growth. Schools are bursting, housing is tight, and basic infrastructure is struggling to keep up. If we knew expansion was the goal, why didn’t we plan for it properly?
And let’s talk about the kids. Caymanian, expatriate, or a mix of both—they’re the future. These children bring fresh energy, new perspectives, and help us avoid becoming too insular. Yet we seem to be caught off guard by their presence, like we didn’t expect them to need classrooms, playgrounds, or a place in our community.
Is it bias? Are we being too narrow-minded about who “belongs” and who deserves investment? Because if we’re serious about building a strong, inclusive future, we need to stop treating these families like temporary guests and start planning like they’re part of Cayman’s long-term story.
Growth without planning isn’t progress—it’s chaos. Let’s do better.
do you see the size of Canada? Please stop comparing Cayman to countries that could fit us 300 times over. Ya’ll will say anything to get onto the ship of Cayman.
The problem is when that ship starts to rust and starts to sink, every expat here has another Nationality/citzenship to return to. Where are the Caymanians going to be welcomed? We will be stuck in a crime ridden, dog eat dog country destroyed of Natural beauty and ample opportunity for future success.
Caymanians better start demanding a freeze to all status and PR that are not via marriage. Your children and grandchildren have only you to defend their futures.
Well said, Neither can we predict how many Caymanian children will enrol in private schools… there is no excuse
This is ChatGPT slop. Next time, share the prompt you used. What was it:
“Give me some lobotomised garbage about how Caymanians should be overrun by fatherless Jamaican gangsters. Crowbar in some patronising bullshit about violent criminals’ offspring being:
>>”the future. …bring[in] fresh energy, new perspectives, and help us avoid becoming too insular”.
Accuse readers of racism if they don’t agree with my Far Left Open Borders suicide pact (which is destroying Europe). “Racism” is too tired a trope, however. Perhaps accuse them of “bias” and being “narrow-minded”.”
Import thirdworlders and you become the third world: you end up with oxygen thieves who haemorrhage cash from the NAU, commit crime, become a permanent problem for RCIPS to attempt to manage, a threat to shopkeepers (armed robbery) and women (sexual offences), etc. etc.
None so blind as those who choose not to see – because they prioritise flaunting their purported moral superiority over actual engaging in reality. It’s not impressive: on the contrary, it is arrogant, destructive and contemptible.
If the goal is 100k+ people, nobody saw that coming?
Well, I just lost all respect for these clowns. Not that there was much to begin with. It is absolutely a very scientific process; we just don’t have the brains to handle it.
Step one: you already know how many Caymanian children are born each year. You know at what age they start school, so you’ll know by calculation how many school spots they’ll need.
What you don’t know, in fairness, is how many kids will become Caymanian by marriage or immigration or whatever AND attend government schools. You also don’t know how many Caymanian kids will leave Cayman to live elsewhere, nor how many diaspora Caymanians will return home with their kids. All three of those things happen. And while they are relatively unknown quantities, I’m sure there are statistics to give you averages and that these situations make up a small percentage of the overall population of schoolchildren.
Step two: plan for growth. Every country in the civilized world knows that each year will need to educate more kids than the year before. So they estimate that growth and build schools accordingly. We build schools all the damn time, we just do a terrible job of it and make sure they’re a decade late, two decades too small, and three decades too expensive.
Step 3 which maybe should have been step zero: pull your heads out from your asses and knock it off with the anti-immigrant rhetoric. Without immigration you wouldn’t have enough teachers for Caymanian children.
This is like saying “because of immigration we have waiting lines at the hospital, but we’re going to ignore the fact that the vast majority of doctors saving Caymanian lives are immigrants.”
We can’t have our cake and eat it too.
Blaming Immigration for everything is such a stupid straw man argument. What are you going to do when you pass your sweeping immigration reforms and the schools are still absolute garbage?
Excuse you, our schools are not garbage.
The students that get “garbage” results tend to come from “garbage” homes led by “garbage” parents.
We have and continue to produce very well educated children – a future lady Dr. Bodden (UWI) currently at the top of her field – is but one example.
– Whodatis
Absolutely! And so said one of the original architects, yes, UDP Min Anglin giving away 2k+ status grants 21 years ago. Chickens are now coming home to roost.
Just put a freeze on all Status and PR grants until Caymanians can catch some air from this strangulation of a Nation crippled by greed and one of the most damaging one can bring on its countryman