Hotel project headed for collapse over NCB debts
(CNS): The partners behind the stalled Kailani boutique hotel project currently under construction in George Town have filed a petition in the Financial Services Division of the Grand Court to wind up the local developer, NCB Investments Ltd, on the grounds that the firm owes them over $1.5 million.
The petition filed by Quayside Holdings and Sandy Shoales states that NCB Investments had entered into a deal to settle a debt dispute and agreed to make payments in three instalments over the following months. But the petition states that nothing has been paid at the time of filling just over a week ago.
The project secured planning permission in 2017 and had an original target completion date of 2019, but has been an on-off affair for several years, having been impacted by COVID and the lockdown. However, this is a dramatic turn for the future of the project, which was billed as Cayman’s first luxury wellness and business boutique hotel, located across from Kirk’s Market on the George Town shoreline.
The petitioners claim NCB Investments, part of the well-known and established local developers the NCB Group, has failed to pay the installments that were due in April, May and June, and want the court to confirm that the owners are unable to pay the debt, is therefore insolvent and should be wound up in accordance with the Companies Act.
Lawyers acting for the petitioners contacted NCB’s lawyers asking for the payment by 30 April after the first installment was missed.
NCB confirmed it would make that payment by then, but in the event something happened, both payments would be made before 30 May. But no payments were made, according to the petitioners, and after more demands, there was still no money.
“As at the date of this Petition, the Company has failed to pay the Debt or any part thereof or to secure or compound for the same to the satisfaction of the Petitioners. The Debt remains due and payable by the Company to the Petitioners,” they stated in the legal action filed on 9 September.
Earlier this year, speculation had mounted that the project was in trouble. According to a quote given to the Cayman Compass by NCB in July, hotel unit sales were more gradual than initially projected.
Following the completion of the hotel shell and roof topping late last year, the company had “made a strategic decision to pause exterior works to refine Kailani’s completion strategy”. However, NCB said they were “moving confidently into the next phase of construction”.
Meanwhile, the petitioners are asking the court to appoint John Royle and Sandipan Bhowmik from Grant Thornton as official liquidators. The court hearing for the petition in court is set for 17 October.
CNS contacted NCB for comment. In response, Matthew Wight, Managing Director of NCB Group, said, “Unfortunately, there’s not much we’re able to say given that it’s a legal matter, however, we can say that it is our intention to have this matter amicably resolved outside of court prior to the matter proceeding to court.”
See the petition in full below.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Business, Construction, Tourism
Prior to being handed a winding up petition, they would have been served a statutory demand which is the letter to basically say: “we both agree you owe me $1.5m, pay it or be wound up”.
Mr. Wight saying they’re going to settle it before it gets to court is just as much of a lie as it was when he said a month ago that construction would restart in August.
If they had the money to settle, they’d have already paid it when served the statutory demand, not waited for this petition to be filed wherein the whole $#!tstorm becomes public.
Too much money spent on his custom glasses and trips to Vegas for the whole team.
NCB going tits up is a huge surprise to absolutely no one.
If it looks like a duck, walks look a duck, quacks like a duck, its probably a duck ladies and gentlemen.
A winding up petition is a big deal. You either have the money to pay me or you don’t. And if you don’t and can’t get it, you need to stop trading. If you keep trading, knowing you cannot pay me, buddy, you may be in deep doo doo. Be interesting where it all went. Were they still trying to sell units?
Corporate fraud is an exceptionally serious offence, even criminal sentencing can apply which is rare in a civil dispute.
Am sure that’s not the case here though, thankfully. Right?
How does it work if it’s only NCB investments being wound up? If that LTD company has no assets can the liquidators go after other chunks of the NCB group that have more assets?
Given that 25-year-old, no beach-front, 2-bed apartments are now selling for more than $500K, $1.5M is not a lot of money in the grand scheme of things. I would hazard a guess that every unit in that structure, if completed, would sell for more than $1.5M
NCB have been kicked of Olea, Dart have taken control of finishing off the project.
Great spot for a mausoleum perhaps?
Can I get the top floor? Best view!
FSD 0248 OF 2025 2025-Sep-9 NCB INVESTMENTS LTD Petition Financial Services
G 0176 of 2025 26 Jun 2025 Massive Equipment Rental and Sales Ltd. v. NCB Construction Ltd.
Writ of Summons Grand Court Civil
G20240276 31 Oct 2024 The Proprietors of Strata Plan No. 860 (Known as Solara) v. NCB Group, NCB Construction Ltd., Solara Ltd., Land Ltd., Aim Design Studio Ltd., MJM Design Studio, Waves Project Ltd., ICANMAN Ltd.
WritofSummons Grand Court – Civil
G2024-0240 26 Sep 2024 Paint Pros Ltd v. NCB Construction Ltd Writ of Summons Grand Court – Civil
G 0138 OF 2024 17 May 2024
Writ of Summons Benitez & Sons Construction Ltd v NCB Construction Ltd Grand Court – Civil
G 0051 OF 2024 29 Jan 2024
Writ of Summons Alva Minott v NCB Construction Ltd Grand Court – Civil
G 0048 OF 2024 26 Jan 2024 Pending Application Alva Minott (trading as Minott Construction) v. NCB Construction Ltd. Grand Court – Civil
So you’re saying, all isn’t well in the kingdom?!
Trmup style supplier screwing.
Are they going to get up to date on their other payments? It is an open secret they have been stiffing people left and right.
Does NCB Investment going into liquidation blow up the NCB group? Or can they just walk away and screw over investors and contractors Trump style?
They have been paying full salaries, overtime, pensions and health insurance for all their workers, including those on permits, right?
This is his 2nd time now. When will Naul learn?
He will never learn.
He wont
When our regulators regulate?