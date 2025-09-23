Hotel construction work in ocean fuels public outcry

Construction work at Grand Hyatt Hotel at Pageant Beach, George Town

(CNS): Members of the public expressed outrage over another development where there is blatant disregard for the marine environment after footage of construction work on the site of the Grand Hyatt Hotel at Pageant Beach, George Town, circulated on social media. When the hotel project was given planning permission in January 2018, the Central Planning Authority ignored advice by the Department of Environment not to waive the minimum high water mark setback. As a result, construction work is now going on in the sea.

Local environmentalist are among those raising concerns about this work in a marine park, which is another demonstration of the weakness and limitations of the National Conservation Act, regardless of the false narrative peddled by developers and the current planning minister that the law is stifling development.

Although this issue is now a problem for the Central Planning Authority to deal with, the DoE has been fielding calls about the project and this potentially damaging work. However, the DoE is unable to do anything because the project was granted planning permission without adopting its recommendations, which means that the work is legal.

“DoE conservation officers recently responded to reports of construction activity occurring in the water at the new Hyatt hotel property, formerly Pageant Beach. Officers confirmed that the construction activity is taking place on the ironshore above the mean high water mark and is being conducted within the approved planning permission for the site,” a DoE spokesperson told CNS, noting that it is the director of planning who is now responsible for the consequences.

When the CPA granted planning permission, the board was focused on the flooding threat from storm surge rather than on the potential — and now evident — threat to the marine environment from the construction work. The CPA determined that the elevation of the hotel and other elements of the design were sufficient to protect it from bad weather — a conclusion that the owners of the property may have welcomed at the time but could regret later.

According to the CPA minutes, the board opined that the lesser setbacks would not be a problem because the hotel would be high enough to assist in minimising storm impact, and the geology of the property offered protection, while the beach ridge appeared “sufficient to assist in minimizing storm surge”.

The CPA also concluded that there were already “existing developments on adjacent properties with similar or lesser setbacks from the high water mark”, and so this project is consistent with the established development.

This ignored the DoE’s warning that precedent is not a reason to continue granting waivers that will have long-term detrimental impacts and compound the poor decisions.

“The DoE does not support the request for high water mark setback variance,” it had written in its original submission. “Whilst a precedent for reduced setbacks appears to have been established by neighbouring developments, new development should be based upon extant conditions and presiding regulations at the time of the application.

“The applicant should adhere to minimum coastal setbacks to ensure that the development can respond to climate change impacts, such as sea level rise and severe inclement weather, especially given that site is not within a reef protected lagoon,” the department had warned.

Meanwhile, the project is also still awaiting a decision by Cabinet on an application for a coastal works licence to build a long dock, which the DoE also recommended should be denied, as noted in its review of the application.

The DoE director said the proposed dock was not compatible with the environmentally sensitive nature of the marine park area due to its reinforced concrete deck, its size and the proposed construction methodology, including the use of chemicals toxic to marine life. The DoE further noted a lack of turtle-friendly lighting and the need to provide power and water on the dock.

This project was delayed by COVID and what appeared to be the financial issues of the original local development partner. However, it is now nearing completion.

The project was given a substantial concessions package by the PPM administration, despite the lack of any clear benefit to the Cayman Islands beyond the regular fees. The developers received a 100% duty waiver on up to $10 million worth of goods, and a refund of just over $356,000 for planning fees.