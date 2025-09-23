Hotel construction work in ocean fuels public outcry
(CNS): Members of the public expressed outrage over another development where there is blatant disregard for the marine environment after footage of construction work on the site of the Grand Hyatt Hotel at Pageant Beach, George Town, circulated on social media. When the hotel project was given planning permission in January 2018, the Central Planning Authority ignored advice by the Department of Environment not to waive the minimum high water mark setback. As a result, construction work is now going on in the sea.
Local environmentalist are among those raising concerns about this work in a marine park, which is another demonstration of the weakness and limitations of the National Conservation Act, regardless of the false narrative peddled by developers and the current planning minister that the law is stifling development.
Although this issue is now a problem for the Central Planning Authority to deal with, the DoE has been fielding calls about the project and this potentially damaging work. However, the DoE is unable to do anything because the project was granted planning permission without adopting its recommendations, which means that the work is legal.
“DoE conservation officers recently responded to reports of construction activity occurring in the water at the new Hyatt hotel property, formerly Pageant Beach. Officers confirmed that the construction activity is taking place on the ironshore above the mean high water mark and is being conducted within the approved planning permission for the site,” a DoE spokesperson told CNS, noting that it is the director of planning who is now responsible for the consequences.
When the CPA granted planning permission, the board was focused on the flooding threat from storm surge rather than on the potential — and now evident — threat to the marine environment from the construction work. The CPA determined that the elevation of the hotel and other elements of the design were sufficient to protect it from bad weather — a conclusion that the owners of the property may have welcomed at the time but could regret later.
According to the CPA minutes, the board opined that the lesser setbacks would not be a problem because the hotel would be high enough to assist in minimising storm impact, and the geology of the property offered protection, while the beach ridge appeared “sufficient to assist in minimizing storm surge”.
The CPA also concluded that there were already “existing developments on adjacent properties with similar or lesser setbacks from the high water mark”, and so this project is consistent with the established development.
This ignored the DoE’s warning that precedent is not a reason to continue granting waivers that will have long-term detrimental impacts and compound the poor decisions.
“The DoE does not support the request for high water mark setback variance,” it had written in its original submission. “Whilst a precedent for reduced setbacks appears to have been established by neighbouring developments, new development should be based upon extant conditions and presiding regulations at the time of the application.
“The applicant should adhere to minimum coastal setbacks to ensure that the development can respond to climate change impacts, such as sea level rise and severe inclement weather, especially given that site is not within a reef protected lagoon,” the department had warned.
Meanwhile, the project is also still awaiting a decision by Cabinet on an application for a coastal works licence to build a long dock, which the DoE also recommended should be denied, as noted in its review of the application.
The DoE director said the proposed dock was not compatible with the environmentally sensitive nature of the marine park area due to its reinforced concrete deck, its size and the proposed construction methodology, including the use of chemicals toxic to marine life. The DoE further noted a lack of turtle-friendly lighting and the need to provide power and water on the dock.
This project was delayed by COVID and what appeared to be the financial issues of the original local development partner. However, it is now nearing completion.
The project was given a substantial concessions package by the PPM administration, despite the lack of any clear benefit to the Cayman Islands beyond the regular fees. The developers received a 100% duty waiver on up to $10 million worth of goods, and a refund of just over $356,000 for planning fees.
See relevant CPA minutes here.
I’m not anti development but holy shit, this is too much! Should be stopped and re-assessed now (but it won’t be).
its a walk way people. calm down. lots of homes on the island have them regardless of the limestone or not.
If we keep crying wolf like this, people will stop listening when there is actually an issue detrimental to Cayman and its citizens.
“Setbacks”, like red lights at Jamaican crossroads, are now merely a suggestion, a pretty please if you wouldn’t mind.
Time we stood up to support the planning laws and made applicants OBEY planning regulations.
CaymanKind at work.
The concessions are miniscule relative to the total cost of the property. That comment in the story is just an inflammatory statement. Construction duties will amount to millions of dollars to the government.
Moreover, purchasers of units in the development will each pay a 7.5% duty on the value of their unit on completion. Such initial duties will be in the range of $35 million to the government on Day 1. And each time a unit turns over, another 7.5% will be generated on the value.
The former Minister of Planning Joey Hew and now leader of the Opposition is directly to blame for negotiating and agreeing to such a one sided agreement. The Progressive Cabinet members including former Minister of Finance Roy McTaggart and Sir Alden McLoughlin approved these shady deals.
None of the deals made any sense at a time the Cayman Islands was and continues to be going thru a construction, development and economic boom.
There is far more to these stories and concessions agreements than what PPM and their developer sponsors want revealed to the public because the allegations of corruption may be found to be legitimate.
Then the house of cards will come tumbling down in spectacular fashion.
Shouldn’t the FCO via the Governor’s office be made aware of these scandals supported by an official Office of the Auditor General investigation and report?
Cayman must be the most corrupt place in world for the size and population.
Why isn’t there any investigation by the “world class civil service” and relevant angencies into this matter?
1995: Auditor general raises concerns with waivers
2015: Auditor general report: Government revenue collection 'open to abuse'
2016: CIG-Dart deal adds $13M to duty cap – Before it was signed McLaughlin said PwC had reviewed the deal and concluded that although it "remained imperfect", it now had a greater commitment from the developer and the removal of the 50% accommodation tax concession was important.
2019: Duty waivers still not monitored
2021: Pageant Beach Hotel got CI$10M duty waiver
http://www.legislativeassembly.ky/portal/pls/portal/docs/1/9782619.PDF
https://www.caymancompass.com/2015/10/16/auditor-general-report-government-revenue-collection-open-to-abuse/
https://caymannewsservice.com/2016/06/cig-dart-deal-adds-13m-to-duty-cap/
https://caymannewsservice.com/2019/10/duty-waivers-still-not-monitored/
https://caymannewsservice.com/2021/10/pageant-beach-hotel-got-ci10m-duty-waiver/
Roy, Joey and Alden didn't think their shit would float to the top..Even the Bible says, "be sure that your sins will find you out." We the people must ensure next time that these people are put in mothballs at the next elections. Cayman could never survive another government ruled by them. Read below and understand why the PPM was hellbent on keeping us in the dark. Keep digging CNS there is a lot more that needs to be uncovered from that 8 year reign of the PPM. Does anyone else see the common thread in the articles below?

Roy..
Roy..
https://caymannewsservice.com/2020/12/minister-has-no-data-on-impact-of-concessions/
Joey…
https://caymannewsservice.com/2020/06/development-deals-to-remain-secret/?fbclid=IwAR1CeYGn2XNPC5ZrH2I0SXDuCbIOIx9CN16Zgg2eEVeJbZk9N8sUon5dtvc
Alden…
https://caymannewsservice.com/2021/02/more-development-needed-says-mclaughlin/
Even with concessions the original project went bankrupt and had to be taken over by the lender out of Bahamas.
Wait until a storm comes. That development is going to get wrecked. They should not be allowed to build so close to the open ocean.
Don’t forget when they were building the foundation is was under a giant lake from all the waves that kept coming in and it sat like that for months until they pumped it out again and again. I don’t know what salt water does to a foundation but it can’t be good…
The CPA membership is an extension to the govt of the day. That cpa board must be investigated and all decisions and documents including any concession agreements involving the Ministry of Planning 2018-21) must be publicly disclosed to help the public understand how Cayman got into this mess!
The photos suggest that they need a coastal works permit to build the hotel as it is clearly in the sea.
The legacy of favors and possible corruption by joey who and ppm lives on with this project.
Will there be any investigations?
This project plus the concessions granted to the wealthy developers are an example of the modern day legacy of Joey Hew as former Minister of Planning and Development and the morally corrupt PPM government led by Sir Alden and his then side kick Big Mac Bush that rewarded him as Speaker to keep the coalition as a unit of mutual interests.
How could this project be approved for that site?
Where is the Auditor General’s investigation?
Agreed but you could have written that without the added word “wealthy”. That is redundant as developers are inherently wealthy. Just makes you sound a bit sad.
…and JAY EBANKS is no better with the same ERIC BUSH and HAROON PANDOHIE lurking in the background.
For the love of country please get us on a better path with better people.