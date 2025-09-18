Health and safety training mandatory for ECCE staff

(CNS): Effective 1 October, all early childhood care and education (ECCE) staff and operators must acquire the Department of Environmental Health’s Health and Safety Training and Certification. The DEH said this is set to become mandatory to ensure that every ECCE professional has the essential knowledge and skill to maintain a safe, healthy and supportive environment for young children. It also contributes to safeguarding the health and protection of the staff in these facilities.

The Health and Safety Certification is valid for three years. When it expires, it must be renewed in order to continue operating or working in ECCE facilities. Failure to comply with this DEH requirement may result in individuals not being permitted to operate/work in these facilities.

The first in a series of Health and Safety Certification training sessions will be conducted on Monday, 20 October, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education. All ECCE staff and operators are invited to register for the session, which will run from 9:30am to 4:00pm at Room 1038 at the Government Administration Building on Elgin Ave, George Town. At the end, there will be a short course exam.

The DEH said that spaces are limited to 40 people per course, and advise those interested to register as soon as possible. A registration fee of $15 per person, covering all materials, should be paid at the DEH Grand Cayman office, weekdays between 8:30am and 4:00pm.