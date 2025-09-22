Going on the run not grounds for unfair trial

Marcus Manderson

(CNS): Marcus Manderson (36), who was convicted in his absence of possessing an unlicensed firearm in 2022, has failed in an appeal to have that conviction overturned. Now serving eleven and a half years in HMP Northward, Manderson had argued that the court did not have the power to try him in his absence, even though he had gone on the run.

The appeal court knocked back the argument that the Grand Court did not have the legal authority to try absent defendants. If this was the case, any defendant could avoid facing justice by jumping bail.

The convicted gangster also claimed that the gun had been planted at his home by his father, but his attorney had failed to present that line of defence to the jury during the trial. But both arguments failed and the higher court dismissed the appeal and upheld the conviction.

Manderson’s main ground of appeal was that the Grand Court does not have the power to try a defendant who does not show up, arguing that the law does not mention rules for Grand Court trials in abstentia, only trials in Summary Court.

But the appeal court noted that this is because there are specific issues relating to trials in the lower court that have to be dealt with that don’t apply to the Grand Court. The appeal court said there was “no basis for inferring that the legislature has decided to distinguish summary trials and judge-alone trials on the one hand, and jury trials on the other”.

This is because the Constitution is clear that trials in the absence of a defendant when they voluntarily “absent themselves after receiving reasonable notice” are permitted.

If they were not, the court noted, then no one who jumped bail would ever be tried and could get away with a crime by simply not showing up. In this case, Manderson had gone on the run after he was charged and knew a trial was set. He was given a second hearing date, giving him six months to answer bail, but once he failed to do so, the court granted an application for him to be tried.

However, he was represented at the trial by a local defence attorney, who, without evidence from his client, had nevertheless done his best to argue that the DNA found on the gun, which both Manderson and his girlfriend, Thalia Barnes, were convicted of possessing, was as a result of transference.

The appeal court found that, although Manderson had argued that the gun in question was planted on him by his own father, without evidence from the witness box from the defendant to support that claim, it would have been hard for his attorney to sustain such an accusation.

Consequently, the appeal court found that Jonathon Hughes, who represented Manderson at trial, had acted competently when he stuck to the defence of transference, despite the fact that it ultimately failed to resonate with the jury.

Manderson and Barnes were originally arrested and charged on 9 December 2021 following a raid at their home in George Town, during which the police found a loaded gun in a printer in the bedroom the couple shared. They were tried in 2022, and Manderson was eventually caught and taken into custody in 2023.