Fight costs man eyesight and lands him in jail

Courthouse in George Town

(CNS): A violent fight, fueled by jealousy, at a beach party on Cayman Brac last year not only cost Alexander Smiley (31) his sight in one eye but has now landed him in jail for three and a half years. Smiley stabbed the man he fought with multiple times, and was convicted this summer by a jury of wounding with intent. When he appeared for sentencing last month, Justice Emma Peters found that while he had been provoked, his response was excessive.

According to evidence presented to the court during the trial, Smiley believed that his wife, who was also at the party, was having an affair with another man. He confronted the man, and things turned ugly, Turing into a brawl. At some point during the fight, Smiley picked up a knife and stabbed the man several times in his shoulder, armpit, upper arm and chest.

The victim also sustained a dislocated finger, but the jury rejected that charge, implying they believed the complainant had been injured while he was hitting Smiley.

This helped to show that there was some provocation, as Smiley had claimed. His eye, which had been previously damaged in an unrelated incident, was also injured in the fight, and he went on to lose his sight altogether in that eye. However, the judge found that Smiley’s response to the provocation was excessive.

Taking into consideration Smiley’s relatively clean record, his troubled upbringing, and the fact that he has been a working man taking care of his two children, Justice Peters said the 42-month sentence was “the least possible” she could pass that reflected the facts of the case and the relevant mitigation, while discharging her public duty.

“When a person picks up and uses a knife during an altercation such as this, people get hurt,” the judge said in her sentencing ruling. “That includes offenders themselves. There is a clear public interest in punishing and in seeking to deter knife attacks. But that need for punishment and deterrence must be balanced by the need to reflect the fact that this defendant will live with the effects of that night for the rest of his life,” she added.