Fee increases necessary to sustain public sector

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson appears before PAC

(CNS): The National Coalition for Caymanians will likely increase some fees in its first budget, which will be delivered to parliament in October. Although government revenue continues to grow, the money it now spends is increasing at a much faster rate. Officials have said that expenses need to be reined in, but it has also reached the point where it will have to increase revenue.

Both Deputy Governor Franz Manderson and Financial Secretary Ken Jefferson told the Public Accounts Committee last week that fees are on the cards, as many have not been increased for years.

“This is not a desirable trend,” Jefferson told PAC members, warning that the government must try to get back to having much larger surpluses, as was the case in the years before COVID, and address the gap between the rate of increase between government earnings and public spending.

As PAC examined a report by the Office of the Auditor General, Improving Financial Accountability and Transparency: Long-term Financial Sustainability, which was published in February, the issue of cutting spending and raising more revenue dominated the discussions, and it was clear that fee increases are now necessary to sustain the public sector.

Jefferson said that if the government can rebuild its reserves, it can cover the cost of capital projects from revenue and put aside money to buffer the country from potential problems, such as a global downturn, a public health emergency or a natural disaster. Currently, the government has just CI$119 million in general reserves, which Jefferson said is insufficient.

He explained that some revenue measures are already planned to be rolled out across the financial services sector next year, but both he and Manderson, when he appeared, indicated that existing fees will also need to be increased.

Work permit and other immigration-related fees, and customs duties are likely targets. Manderson pointed out that, as the population increases, the cost of the public sector grows in response to the demand for more services, from healthcare cover to policing, and it had been a long time since the government had raised fees, which he said was also unsustainable.

“As the country develops and the population increases, the civil service can’t decrease. We will have to have more policemen to ensure that our people are kept safe… As we build more buildings and higher buildings, we will need more fire officers. As our tourism rebounds, we will need to continue to look at our ports and how we process people coming into the islands,” Manderson said, as he defended the growing public sector expenditure.

He said that he and his management team think about how the service can be more innovative and efficient using technology and AI. But the civil service will still need people, and there was room to increase revenue in addition to efforts to cut spending.

“We have not raised revenue substantially in many, many years,” Manderson said. He pointed out that Roy McTaggart, the chair of PAC, had been a member of a government that for eight years had not increased fees and taxes. “I don’t think that model is sustainable either… We haven’t raised a number of fees in many years, and I know that is something that we should look at very carefully.”

Deputy Leader of the Opposition Kenneth Bryan asked him which fees or taxes could be raised. Manderson suggested that immigration was an area to look at, and that his office had been doing some work around naturalisation. Noting that the UK fees for people to go through the naturalization process are double that of the Cayman Islands, he said a cabinet paper was being prepared to bring Cayman in line with the costs in Britain.

“It’s those areas where I think we can look at that are not going to affect your average Caymanian. It’s not going to raise the cost of living directly,” he said, noting that a drastic rise in work permits might be passed on to consumers. “But I think we could find a middle ground to look at some other things” that won’t hurt ordinary local people, he added.

Jefferson also said that stamp duty was “one of the most fruitful areas” where the government could raise more money. He said that the previous government had looked at increasing the standard 7.5% rate in some areas of Grand Cayman, and although a decision had been made not to move ahead, a rate of as much as 15% had been suggested.

The financial secretary said that consideration has been given to increasing stamp duty on transactions where the buyer is foreign, while decreasing the duty paid by local people. He explained that the Lands and Survey Department had shaped a potential new regime for stamp duty, but this has not yet gone before the new caucus.