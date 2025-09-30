Farmed turtle meat far too cheap, says CTC boss

Cayman Turte Centre CEO Chris Jackson

(CNS): The Cayman Turtle Centre is selling meat from the turtles farmed there far too cheaply, the facility’s chief executive officer, Chris Jackson, told Finance Committee last week. Jackson said that it costs the farm side of the facility around CI$31 to produce one pound of turtle meat. However, they are selling it for just CI$9, which has created a massive and unsustainable demand, especially from small restaurants, local chefs and caterers, that the CTC is struggling to meet.

As members of Finance Committee voted for an additional CI$107 million for this year’s budget, $1 million went to the Cayman Turtle Centre to help with its operational costs. Tourism Minister Gary Rutty explained that this was needed because it was shorted in its 2025 equity injection by that amount.

Rutty also said the facility has been impacted by a decline in cruise ship passengers, as they are its primary customers. As a result, the CTC needs the money to get it through to the year-end. However, he said the situation was expected to improve next year, largely because about 60 more cruise ships are scheduled to call than in 2025.

But problems and controversies at the turtle farm run deep, such as a lack of transparency regarding the husbandry and checks on meat, the waste it pumps into the ocean, the issues of disease, including rumours of staff contracting E.coli, and the conflict between its claimed conservation credentials and the perpetuation of the consumption of an endangered species.

Jackson, who defended the local culture of consuming turtle, told the committee that the CTC could improve the situation by increasing the price of meat. Answering questions from Deputy Opposition Leader Kenneth Bryan, he said the demand for turtle meat had not declined but had “increased tremendously”.

However, Jackson told the committee that “the price of turtle meat is also of a concern”, explaining that it is sold for $9 per pound but costs CI$31 per pound to produce.

He explained that the amount of meat produced depends on the hatchery survival rate. In the past, the output agreements between the CTC and the government had a target of about 40,000lbs of turtle meat per year, but because of the increase in demand and the low price, they are well oversold on that commitment, and the facility had reached around 70,000lbs of meat each year.

Pointing out that this is unsustainable, Jackson said they had to reduce the amount they sell because of the need to take care of the stock and prevent a complete stop on all sales for possibly months.

“It is critical for us to manage our workload,” he said. The problem is the commercialisation of the meat and profiteering by restaurants, he said, and pointed out that meat and fish cannot be purchased in Cayman for that price. But people are buying in bulk, taking as much as 40 or 50 pounds at a time, and then they “drive around construction sites” and sell it at a profit, which is depleting stocks.

Jackson said the price needs to be increased to give the farm a chance to rebuild the herd. He said the community needs to see turtle meat as a cultural, seasonal product eaten at certain times of year, like Christmas and during Pirates Week and other important times of year, and not for making a profit.

“We need you to trust us that we can grow our herd back and manage the price of turtle meat,” he said, saying that this would also reduce demand. He said it probably would not make much difference to the overall farm revenue but would help to realistically manage demand.

As the committee approved the money, the importance of the CTC as an employer of Caymanians was acknowledged by the members of parliament. The facility has only three members of staff on work permits and 103 local employees. The importance of having a facility that continues to produce the meat and welcomes well over 200,000 visitors a year was also noted.