Farmed turtle meat far too cheap, says CTC boss
(CNS): The Cayman Turtle Centre is selling meat from the turtles farmed there far too cheaply, the facility’s chief executive officer, Chris Jackson, told Finance Committee last week. Jackson said that it costs the farm side of the facility around CI$31 to produce one pound of turtle meat. However, they are selling it for just CI$9, which has created a massive and unsustainable demand, especially from small restaurants, local chefs and caterers, that the CTC is struggling to meet.
As members of Finance Committee voted for an additional CI$107 million for this year’s budget, $1 million went to the Cayman Turtle Centre to help with its operational costs. Tourism Minister Gary Rutty explained that this was needed because it was shorted in its 2025 equity injection by that amount.
Rutty also said the facility has been impacted by a decline in cruise ship passengers, as they are its primary customers. As a result, the CTC needs the money to get it through to the year-end. However, he said the situation was expected to improve next year, largely because about 60 more cruise ships are scheduled to call than in 2025.
But problems and controversies at the turtle farm run deep, such as a lack of transparency regarding the husbandry and checks on meat, the waste it pumps into the ocean, the issues of disease, including rumours of staff contracting E.coli, and the conflict between its claimed conservation credentials and the perpetuation of the consumption of an endangered species.
Jackson, who defended the local culture of consuming turtle, told the committee that the CTC could improve the situation by increasing the price of meat. Answering questions from Deputy Opposition Leader Kenneth Bryan, he said the demand for turtle meat had not declined but had “increased tremendously”.
However, Jackson told the committee that “the price of turtle meat is also of a concern”, explaining that it is sold for $9 per pound but costs CI$31 per pound to produce.
He explained that the amount of meat produced depends on the hatchery survival rate. In the past, the output agreements between the CTC and the government had a target of about 40,000lbs of turtle meat per year, but because of the increase in demand and the low price, they are well oversold on that commitment, and the facility had reached around 70,000lbs of meat each year.
Pointing out that this is unsustainable, Jackson said they had to reduce the amount they sell because of the need to take care of the stock and prevent a complete stop on all sales for possibly months.
“It is critical for us to manage our workload,” he said. The problem is the commercialisation of the meat and profiteering by restaurants, he said, and pointed out that meat and fish cannot be purchased in Cayman for that price. But people are buying in bulk, taking as much as 40 or 50 pounds at a time, and then they “drive around construction sites” and sell it at a profit, which is depleting stocks.
Jackson said the price needs to be increased to give the farm a chance to rebuild the herd. He said the community needs to see turtle meat as a cultural, seasonal product eaten at certain times of year, like Christmas and during Pirates Week and other important times of year, and not for making a profit.
“We need you to trust us that we can grow our herd back and manage the price of turtle meat,” he said, saying that this would also reduce demand. He said it probably would not make much difference to the overall farm revenue but would help to realistically manage demand.
As the committee approved the money, the importance of the CTC as an employer of Caymanians was acknowledged by the members of parliament. The facility has only three members of staff on work permits and 103 local employees. The importance of having a facility that continues to produce the meat and welcomes well over 200,000 visitors a year was also noted.
See Jackson’s full explanation below on CIGTV:
Well then raise the price. I don’t get it? No business in their right mind makes something for $31 and sells it for $9. Raise the price! Supply and demand.
And their gate/entry sales create how much revenue?
If that can’t support the Meat production and operation costs then where does the money go?
Is either side of the business capable of making a profit?
I think we need to look at economies of scale. The farm should branch out into tortoises and terrapins. Maybe offer a tasting menu?
Hickatee soup.
caymankind economics.
the perfect story to highlight the stupidity, ignorance and hypocrisy of cig and the civil service generally.
Question for the Turtle Farm: why don’t you increase the price to $31 per pound?
I can only imagine how badly they manage the rest of their operations.
Shut It Down: Why Cayman’s Turtle Centre Is an Ethical, Ecological, and Economic Embarrassment
Cayman once had a natural endowment so extraordinary that early maps dubbed these islands “Las Tortugas.” That abundance is gone. It was eaten. The modern Cayman Turtle Centre (CTC) is not a monument to conservation; it is a taxpayer-funded machine that sustains a culinary habit which helped extirpate local green turtles in the first place. Cayman should shut the farmed-meat operation down, end commercial turtle consumption, and convert the facility into a true rehabilitation and education centre.
First, the accounting is indefensible. The CTC has never made a profit and is forecast to lose CI$7.7 million in 2024 and CI$8.3 million in 2025, on top of multi-million-dollar losses in recent years as cruise-dependent revenues slide. These are structural deficits covered by the public purse, not temporary shocks. In other words, Caymanians subsidise an endangered-species meat industry so tourists can cuddle a turtle and a handful of restaurants can sell a “heritage” stew (Cayman Compass, Jan 24 2024).
Second, the conservation narrative is upside-down. The Cayman Islands’ own Sea Turtle Species Conservation Plan prohibits taking sea turtles from the wild except under tightly controlled licensing, acknowledging their protected status under national law. The Department of Environment has stated plainly that green turtles are IUCN-listed as endangered and, by 2004, were considered “regionally extinct” in the Cayman Islands—a stark admission of what historical consumption accomplished. Continuing to normalise turtle meat through a government enterprise pulls directly against that conservation reality (Cayman Islands DoE, Sea Turtle Species Conservation Plan, 2009).
Third, the welfare and reputational risks are real. Independent assessments have documented chronic welfare concerns at the facility—overcrowding, turbid water, abnormal aggression, and stereotypic behaviour—conditions fundamentally at odds with any claim to modern conservation standards. World Animal Protection has campaigned for years to convert the CTC into a rehabilitation centre precisely because raising an endangered species for meat while letting tourists handle stressed animals is a reputational own-goal. This is not the global face a premium financial and tourism jurisdiction should be paying to project (World Animal Protection, “Turtle Farm: A Case for Change,” 2012; The Guardian, “Campaigners call for Cayman turtle farm to be turned into conservation centre,” Nov 2012).
Fourth, the “only game in town” argument should alarm, not reassure. The CTC is effectively the last sea turtle farm in the world producing green turtle meat for local consumption. There is a reason no one else still does this: it is scientifically controversial, ethically out of step with contemporary conservation, and economically irrational without subsidy. Being an outlier here is not leadership; it is isolation (National Geographic, “Why the World’s Only Sea Turtle Farm Should End,” 2013).
Fifth, Cayman is doubling down symbolically while backsliding substantively. In 2024, Cabinet designated Stew Turtle the national dish. That decision was controversial for obvious reasons: it elevates the consumption of an endangered species to a national emblem at the very moment the government pleads the case for protecting nesting beaches and policing poaching. You cannot credibly preach conservation while celebrating the pot (Loop Cayman, “Stew Turtle named Cayman’s national dish,” Jan 2024).
Sixth, the historical facts do not vindicate the practice—they condemn it. European accounts describe Cayman waters “thick with turtles”; by the nineteenth century, local stocks were functionally gone and Caymanian crews were hunting as far as the Miskito Cays to keep the trade alive. That is not stewardship; it is depletion until scarcity forced a pivot. Archaeological and historical syntheses across the region corroborate overexploitation as the central driver of green turtle decline. The CTC’s meat program perpetuates, rather than atones for, that legacy (Carr et al., “Decline of Green Turtles in the Western Caribbean,” Biological Conservation, 1982).
Policy conclusion: what responsible reform looks like
Cease commercial meat production and sales. End the taxpayer subsidy for an activity that undermines conservation messaging and Cayman’s environmental brand. If turtle meat must remain available for a limited cultural transition period, price it at full cost without subsidy; demand will reveal its true (tiny) constituency (Cayman Compass, 2024).
Convert the facility to rehabilitation, head-starting where justified, and rigorous public education. Adopt the recommendation long urged by international welfare and conservation groups: stop breeding for the plate; focus on rescue, rehab, and scientifically defensible releases tied to measurable conservation outcomes (World Animal Protection, 2012).
Replace symbolic contradictions with coherent symbolism. Rescind the national-dish designation or, at minimum, decouple it from active consumption (e.g., retire it to a historical descriptor). Align national symbols with conservation law and modern values, not nostalgia for a depleted resource (Loop Cayman, 2024).
Reinvest the saved subsidy into proven turtle conservation. Fund beach protection, lighting retrofits, bycatch mitigation, patrols against poaching, and long-term monitoring with the millions currently burned each year. That is how you rebuild a population—and credibility (Cayman Islands DoE, 2009).
Cayman’s choice is stark. Keep underwriting an anachronism that erodes the islands’ environmental standing and fiscal prudence, or pivot to a model that actually protects what little remains. The honest reading of history is not that “we honour our heritage by eating turtle.” The honest reading is that eating turtle erased Cayman’s turtles—and the Turtle Centre’s meat program keeps the eraser in motion. Shut it down.
Thank you for this fabulous comment.
Fire everyone and shut this nonsense down.
I was always told that the whole tourism boondogle that is that turtle center was conceived as a way to subsidize and offset the cost of the farming initiative.
But the farming piece is selling meat at a loss of $22/pound!?!?!
And the tourism bit looses even more money?
When one thing is meant to subsidize another, at least one of those things must make money. But basically what you’re telling us is that millions of dollars per year are just being flushed down the drain so a handful of people can eat Fckin turtle meat?!
Nobody subsidizes my food. Shut it down. All of it. Immediately.
Buckle up people. This is why I catch my own food.
The agouti is making a comeback…
Who under the age of 70 is eating this garbage anyway?
When I first moved here 15 years ago I asked Caymanians about turtle meat. The only ones I could find who ate it were Caymanians over the age of 70. Younger Caymanians simply laughed at me and said they never ate turtle meat.
I like a lot of other Caymanians under the age of 70 eat it and love it.
People harvested turtles as a food source, not as a delicacy.
This whole concept is dumb. This would be like going to a Turkey Farm in the USA.
Stop farming turtles, give or sell a special license to a few HNAD-selected fishermen, and let them supply the meat to the public. And put a season on it to protect the Turtles.
The limits and seasons for everything else are regularly abused. The last time we were allowed to take turtles from the seas we brought the local population to extinction. Same happening with lobster and conch too.
Stop farming the turtles and frankly just stop eating it. It’s not sustainable in any way shape or form.
Will anyone be held to account for this debacle? Year after year, new and unique ways to lose money!
Giving Marriott 30 million dollars to replenish their beach, or the Turtle Center 1 million a year to sustain the national dish of the Cayman Islands. I can’t see where they would be losing so much on the sale of 600 turtles a year for consumption, unless there are some really excessive salaries included. Please give us the real expenses to offset this cost per pound of turtle meat for consumption!! Awaiting your reply Mr. Jackson.
Free sand solution
Release the turtles and farm squabs instead.
I’m sure there are some cost savings/ efficiencies to reduce the cost per lb. If this was a private run venture I’m sure it would be far more profitable. Win win. Cut the fat. Excuse the pun
What a ridiculous, ludicrous, imbecilic state of affairs, selling something costing $31 to produce for $9. “Not sustainable” has to be the understatement of the year! Continuing like this is not an option, something has to give. We await our geniuses in Parliament to show us the way ahead.
Yes and no where in the commentary is it suggested that the CEO will be increasing the price. How does this not blow everyone’s mind? Why keep the price artificially low when the losses need to be appropriated. What kind of silly-economics is this?
So you’re selling 70,000 pounds at a deficit of $21/lb. That’s a loss of $1.47M.
Pretty embarrassing. And your thought is to complain about restaurateurs “making a profit”?
They don’t sell food for fun. You’re an idiot for selling a fairly exotic meat for less than any other meat in the country.
Raise the price to something reasonable and quit the whining.
I too am of a mind that we should do everything in our power to encourage additional poaching.
Sorry ole boy you are once again thinking inside the box! Stick to what you know, hatching eggs and releasing the turtles in the wild. Then sell turtle license to fishermen who would willingly purchase and sell the meat to restaurants and consumers. This way, the strain is off the CTC to be feeding and caring for the turtles to maturity. My preference is wild turtle meat, the farm turtle tastes like the feed that they eat.
Not a more truthful word can be said. In addition who would want to eat meat from this farm when most of the livestock is disease ridden with festering cankers. I don’t eat turtle any more after tasting a wild one in the Brac many yarns ago. Turn the farm into a hatchery and research centre. Issue licences to take a select few a year from the wild just like Polar Bears are hunted in Canada.
You just admitted to a crime you moron.
Hold on to your insults there snowflake
What the hell “crime” are you babbling about?
Prior to 1967 anyone in the Cayman Islands could take turtles of any type, of any size, by any means, no limits. Harvesting eggs was also legal. People captured turtles alive and kept them in turtle cralls to grow and fatten up for later consumption. Then several years later limited licenses for traditional or subsistence turtle fishing were introduced.
Several Brac fishermen got licences and also kept turtle nets out. It is not only one time that I booked a nice “lot” of meat with Mr. Merch (God rest his soul) when I was expecting family in.
We mostly enjoyed green turtle and hawksbills, but meat balls made from “Logg’rid” turtle were a heavenly delicacy. Harvesting turtle eggs was also perfectly legal back then. I was never a fan of the eggs. It was not uncommon for people to go out at night during the nesting season and “turning” a female while she was laying her eggs.
Back then, turtle nets were so common in the waters surrounding the Brac that when you were running in your boat towing for wahoo you had to keep lookout for small buoys bobbing in the water to make sure you were not heading into a turtle net.
Now you know… The Rest of the Story.
I do like me a good polar bear steak.
If you have eaten wild meat in recent years/decades you should be in jail.
I don’t want to seem like a hater but, I’m embarrassed to say this is my national dish.
7:46, Eaten only by Caymanians over the age of 70.
Turtle meat cost $ 31.00 a pound to produce and sold for $9. 00 a pound, with this type of business model no wonder they always have to be bailed out, give their product away and then ask for cash from the government
Need to shut that place down.
The low cost, and associated loss, was purposefully set to eliminate the demand for turtle meat taken from poaching turtles in the wild. If the cost is lower through the farm than it is from poachers, then the turtles released and hatched into the wild will have the chance to successfully repopulate. Raise the price too much and you will cause an issue with the conservation effort.
Or we catch and severely punish the poachers. This is a community problem, if Caymanians didn’t buy from poachers there wouldn’t be poaching.
So… just increase the price?
The Turtle Farm employs large numbers of expatriates and former expatriates. I was saddened to hear the foreign accents prevalent amongst the staff – not because they do not deserve jobs – but because the whole place is supposed to be focussed on cultural preservation and heritage and is being used to employ (on multi-million dollar subsidies) foreign nationals with PR and recent status grants. Bwoy, we sure messed this place up.
CNS Note: As stated in the article the turtle centre employs 106 people 103 are Caymanian. Only three employees are on workpermits.
I see that!
just a handful of real locals employed there now. wow
So you disagree with the statement of on 3 on Work Permit?
3 on a Work Permit.
How many with PR (whether under points or on grounds of marriage)?
How many with RERC’s as spouses of Caymanians?
How many “new” Caymanians (with no deep foundation in our culture and heritage)?
Ever called their HR office or visited the restaurant?
Wey the Caymanian??
I did wonder how long it would take to blame this whole thing on immigration, but well done for being first to it.
Restrict the jobs to those who have a descendent who has actually slaughtered a wild turtle – would that solve the core issue of selling the meat at a substantive loss?
What a sad story !!!
Does anyone see the hypocrisy here? All the talk about turtle friendly lighting, next protection etc, and we are slaughtering thousands of turtles a year.
Hatchlings in the wild have a 1 in 1,000 shot of reaching adulthood (look it up). Yet we slaughter thousands of grown turtles a year.
I wonder how many visiting the Turtle Centre realize that the turtles they are taking pictures of will shortly have their heads chopped off?
This a great point. How many visitors will show up when they find out the turtle their kids just feed will end up on the dinner table.Time to move on and use the place as intended as a research facility There are more foreigners then Cayman’s in the islands and they all eat something else!
Ok. But how about the big salaries?
There and throughout government this is the biggest drain on budgets!
Trim the fat!
Sorry… stop giving it to the Pines retirement home as no one “eats it” except the employees?
Who regulates the butchering and meat being sold? DEH? Or DoA?
No one regulates them. That is a major problem.