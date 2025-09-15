Endangered rock iguanas slaughtered by careless drivers

Sister Islands Rock Iguana (Photo courtesy of the National Trust)

(CNS): The Sister Islands rock iguana, found only on Cayman Brac and Little Cayman, is already facing potentially catastrophic threats from development as well as feral cats and pet dogs that are allowed to roam. But another ever-present danger comes from careless drivers, who have killed more than 100 so far this year on the two islands, according to the Department of Environment.

In a social media post, the DoE said that since 2020, at least 286 rock iguanas, a unique breed endemic to the Sister Islands, have been killed on the roads, but noted that the number is likely much higher since many hatchlings die on the road and go undetected due to scavengers. So many are killed by cars each year that it poses a significant threat their vulnerable populations.

“After a surge in road deaths during mating season in the spring, we are now in hatchling emergence season with newly born rock iguanas leaving the nest becoming vulnerable to traffic. With a little more care to slow down and look out for rock iguanas on the road, we can make a difference in reducing the number of iguanas we lose to cars,” the DoE said.

“Please slow down and give way to our endemic rock iguanas on the roads!” the department begged drivers.

According to the National Trust for the Cayman Islands, rock iguanas were once abundant on both islands, but have almost disappeared from Cayman Brac, with just a small population breeding at one location on Cayman Brac’s southern coast. The Trust notes that adults seen near the West End Public Park were translocated from Little Cayman, a practice which is now illegal.

On Little Cayman, less than 2,000 rock iguanas remain, which generally congregate around the built-up areas in and around Blossom Village.