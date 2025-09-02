Eco-activist raises $13k with Bogue swim

Connor Childs after his Bogue swim (photo credit: Catherine Childs)

(CNS): Caymanian conservationist Connor Childs (22) raised over $13,000 in donations for the National Trust’s Land Reserve Fund by swimming the five mile stretch between Cayman Brac and Point of Sand on Little Cayman, known as the Bogue, on Thursday, 14 August. He swam the last mile with his primary school teacher who had inspired him to do it, a release from the Trust said. All proceeds from the swim will go towards protecting ecologically significant habitats across the three islands.

Swimming the Bogue has been one of Child’s goals ever since his primary school teacher, Ms Andrea, tell the story of swimming it herself. He decided to use this personal challenge as an opportunity to raise funds for nature conservation to protect Cayman’s biodiversity.

Connor received incredible support from the local community, including, it seemed, the wildlife. “During the swim, he appeared to be cheered on by a Brown Booby, which helped lead the way as he cleared the halfway point,” the release said. “This was a poignant moment, as Connor was striving to protect what he loves, the natural heritage of the Cayman Islands.”

Connor was greeted by the Little Cayman community as he completed his swim.

“The swim was one hardest things I’ve ever done, but no matter how many times I wanted to stop, I knew I had to keep going for the sake of our natural environment,” he said. “I’m so inspired by all the people who helped me on this journey and all those who donated. The Brac and Little Cayman communities went above and beyond in their support and I’m incredibly grateful.”

Encouraging messages and donations to the Land Reserve Fund had poured in as a result of Child’s swim, with Maples making a Bronze Pledge.

The Tust protects just over 3, 600 acres of critically important habitat, which is around 6% of Cayman’s land. Some of their key protected areas include the Mastic Reserve, Salina Reserve, Colliers Wilderness Reserve, the Brac Parrot Reserve, and the Little Cayman Booby Pond Nature Reserve.

These special places in nature are home to Cayman’s endemic and native wildlife, but there are many many more acres of land that need to be protected. However, land here is extremely expensive so the Trust needs the help of the community to protect the natural environment that is being lost to development everyday.